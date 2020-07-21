Foreign investment rises by 9.27%

BUCKING THE TREND: The Investment Commission said that foreign investors still see Taiwan as safe due to its virus prevention efforts and the US-China trade dispute

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first half of the year grew 9.27 percent year-on-year to US$3.84 billion, the Investment Commission said yesterday.

That was in contrast to a fall in global FDI, which the commission estimated fell by up to 40 percent this year, citing the UN Conference on Trade and Development’s World Investment Report.

“Foreign investors still see Taiwan as a safe and stable investment environment,” the commission said in a statement, citing Taiwan’s strong COVID-19 prevention efforts and the US-China trade dispute.

The commission’s tally showed the biggest FDI project in the first half of the year was by Denmark-based Orsted Wind Power TW Holding A/S, which injected NT$24.8 billion (US$838.83 million) into Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farm SE (大彰化東南離岸風力發電) and Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farm SW (大彰化西南離岸風力發電).

The commission approved US$49.55 million in Chinese investment, a 4.38 percent increase from a year earlier.

Investment from January to last month from countries that are part of the government’s New Southbound Policy decreased 75.08 percent annually to US$188.56 million, due to a high comparison base, the commission said.

The commission approved US$4.91 billion in outbound investment excluding to China, a 37.5 percent increase compared with the same period last year, while investments to China increased 52.49 percent to US$3.17 billion, its data showed.

The commission said that a low comparison base last year helped the surge in investment to China in the first half of the year.

Outbound investment to New Southbound Policy countries fell 2.79 percent year-on-year to US$1.41 billion.

The commission said that local firms’ investments were mainly in Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia.