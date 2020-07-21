Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first half of the year grew 9.27 percent year-on-year to US$3.84 billion, the Investment Commission said yesterday.
That was in contrast to a fall in global FDI, which the commission estimated fell by up to 40 percent this year, citing the UN Conference on Trade and Development’s World Investment Report.
“Foreign investors still see Taiwan as a safe and stable investment environment,” the commission said in a statement, citing Taiwan’s strong COVID-19 prevention efforts and the US-China trade dispute.
The commission’s tally showed the biggest FDI project in the first half of the year was by Denmark-based Orsted Wind Power TW Holding A/S, which injected NT$24.8 billion (US$838.83 million) into Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farm SE (大彰化東南離岸風力發電) and Greater Changhua Offshore Wind Farm SW (大彰化西南離岸風力發電).
The commission approved US$49.55 million in Chinese investment, a 4.38 percent increase from a year earlier.
Investment from January to last month from countries that are part of the government’s New Southbound Policy decreased 75.08 percent annually to US$188.56 million, due to a high comparison base, the commission said.
The commission approved US$4.91 billion in outbound investment excluding to China, a 37.5 percent increase compared with the same period last year, while investments to China increased 52.49 percent to US$3.17 billion, its data showed.
The commission said that a low comparison base last year helped the surge in investment to China in the first half of the year.
Outbound investment to New Southbound Policy countries fell 2.79 percent year-on-year to US$1.41 billion.
The commission said that local firms’ investments were mainly in Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) plans to conduct phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine next month to assess its safety, the firm said yesterday. Adimmune expects to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month to start trials, as the review has been going smoothly so far, Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The vaccine provider would cooperate with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) for the trials, Pan said. The company plans to enroll 60 to 80 healthy adult participants, who would be divided into several groups and receive vaccines
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no