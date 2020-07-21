Export orders continued a winning streak last month, which helped second-quarter orders grow year-on-year, ending six consecutive quarters of declines, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
Export orders — a critical gauge of how actual exports are likely to perform in the following one to three months — grew 6.5 percent year-on-year and 5.4 percent month-on-month to US$41 billion last month, the ministry said.
This was the fourth straight month that orders have been in the black, which Department of Statistics Director Huang Yu-ling (黃于玲) attributed to strong demand for electronic products and rising oil and steel prices.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan International Ports Corp
Orders for the second quarter increased 3.1 percent from a year earlier to US$118.42 billion, 13.6 percent higher than the previous quarter, ministry data showed.
However, cumulative orders for the first half of the year decreased 0.1 percent year-on-year to US$222.66 billion, the data showed.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for work-from-home and distance learning-related electronics has skyrocketed, pushing orders for information communications products such as laptops, tablets and servers up 17.1 percent annually to US$13.0 billion last month, although they declined 0.2 percent from May.
Huang said she expects demand for such products to remain strong this month as COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide.
Demand for electronics products such as wafers, memory chips and printed circuit boards were also strong, with orders increasing 23.9 percent year-on-year to US$12.3 billion and 9.2 percent from May, the data showed.
Demand for optical equipment such as flat panels picked up and prices stopped falling, resulting in US$1.9 billion in orders, 3.8 percent growth year-on-year and a 4.8 percent increase month-on-month, the data showed.
Orders for mechanical equipment, petrochemical products and chemicals have been hit hard amid the pandemic, but Huang said that a steady rise in oil and steel prices has mitigated the downward trend.
While oil prices have been on an upward trend since April, they were still 41.1 percent lower than a year earlier last month, the ministry said.
Last month, orders for mechanical products fell 5.1 percent annually, but rose 3.1 percent monthly to US$1.6 billion, petrochemical orders dropped 10 percent year-on-year, but expanded 10.2 percent month-on-month to US$1.6 billion, and chemical product orders decreased 20.1 percent from a year earlier, but increased 8.2 percent from the previous month to US$1.3 billion, the data showed.
US orders increased 13.6 percent year-on-year to US$13.3 billion last month, orders from China, including Hong Kong, rose 13 percent to US$10.6 billion and European orders advanced 10.8 percent to US$7.5 billion, the data showed.
Despite last month’s orders beating expectations, Huang said that she is only “cautiously optimistic” about the numbers for this month, as uncertainties abound.
“We hope the demand for work-from-home devices will still be strong and growth in oil and steel prices will remain steady, but the COVID-19 situation in the US, South America and India has not stabilized,” she said.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) plans to conduct phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine next month to assess its safety, the firm said yesterday. Adimmune expects to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month to start trials, as the review has been going smoothly so far, Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The vaccine provider would cooperate with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) for the trials, Pan said. The company plans to enroll 60 to 80 healthy adult participants, who would be divided into several groups and receive vaccines
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no