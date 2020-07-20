BANKING
Yuan deposits still falling
Yuan deposits held by Taiwanese banks at the end of last month plunged to 241.17 billion yuan (US$34.49 billion), down about 5.201 billion yuan from the end of May and hitting a more than six-year low, the central bank said on Wednesday last week. The domestic banking units of local banks reported that yuan deposits fell 6.17 billion yuan from a month earlier to 208.26 billion, while yuan deposits at offshore banking units rose 966 million yuan from a month earlier to 32.92 billion at the end of last month.
HOSPITALITY
Farglory plans renovation
Farglory Hotel (遠雄悅來大飯店) in Hualien on Thursday announced plans to spend NT$250 million (US$8.45 million) to revamp its facilities over the next three years. The 18-year-old property with 400 guestrooms under the Farglory Group (遠雄集團) is to improve its entertainment features, restaurants, hotel rooms and other amenities in phases, the hotel said. It plans to add light shows, virtual reality games, a sports bar and an augmented rock climbing wall to help turn the hotel into the most popular resort in Hualien, it said.
OPTOELECTRONICS
Largan to expand production
Handset camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) has remitted US$276 million to Taiwan to finance new production capacity. Largan on Tuesday said it remitted the funds through its Samoa-registered investment subsidiary Astro International Ltd, and its board approved using the funds to build new production lines and as a reserve for capital expenditure. It was Largan’s second large fund repatriation in seven months after the company in December last year remitted US$365 million, also to be used to expand its production capacity.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) plans to conduct phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine next month to assess its safety, the firm said yesterday. Adimmune expects to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month to start trials, as the review has been going smoothly so far, Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The vaccine provider would cooperate with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) for the trials, Pan said. The company plans to enroll 60 to 80 healthy adult participants, who would be divided into several groups and receive vaccines
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no