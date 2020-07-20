Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





BANKING

Yuan deposits still falling

Yuan deposits held by Taiwanese banks at the end of last month plunged to 241.17 billion yuan (US$34.49 billion), down about 5.201 billion yuan from the end of May and hitting a more than six-year low, the central bank said on Wednesday last week. The domestic banking units of local banks reported that yuan deposits fell 6.17 billion yuan from a month earlier to 208.26 billion, while yuan deposits at offshore banking units rose 966 million yuan from a month earlier to 32.92 billion at the end of last month.

HOSPITALITY

Farglory plans renovation

Farglory Hotel (遠雄悅來大飯店) in Hualien on Thursday announced plans to spend NT$250 million (US$8.45 million) to revamp its facilities over the next three years. The 18-year-old property with 400 guestrooms under the Farglory Group (遠雄集團) is to improve its entertainment features, restaurants, hotel rooms and other amenities in phases, the hotel said. It plans to add light shows, virtual reality games, a sports bar and an augmented rock climbing wall to help turn the hotel into the most popular resort in Hualien, it said.

OPTOELECTRONICS

Largan to expand production

Handset camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) has remitted US$276 million to Taiwan to finance new production capacity. Largan on Tuesday said it remitted the funds through its Samoa-registered investment subsidiary Astro International Ltd, and its board approved using the funds to build new production lines and as a reserve for capital expenditure. It was Largan’s second large fund repatriation in seven months after the company in December last year remitted US$365 million, also to be used to expand its production capacity.