Fuel prices fall after 11 straight weeks of hikes

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Domestic gasoline prices are to fall by NT$0.1 per liter today, ending 11 consecutive weeks of hikes, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced separately yesterday.

However, premium diesel prices remain unchanged for the second straight week at NT$19.6 per liter at CPC stations and NT$19.4 per liter at Formosa’s pumps, the companies said.

Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to decrease to NT$22.2, NT$23.7 and NT$25.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, the state-run refiner said.

Meanwhile, Formosa said that its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline are to drop to NT$22.2, NT$23.6 and NT$25.7 per liter.

CPC said that global crude oil prices continued to rise last week from the previous week and its floating oil price formula showed that the company should have hiked gasoline prices by NT$0.5 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.7 per liter.

However, to comply with a government policy of maintaining domestic fuel prices at the lowest among Asian nations, CPC said it had to lower gasoline prices by NT$0.1 per liter and absorb the increases in diesel costs.