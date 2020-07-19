European stocks post third weekly gain

Bloomberg and Reuters





European stocks closed higher on Friday, extending a weekly gain, after fluctuating all day amid earnings reports and as investors focused on talks between EU leaders over the bloc’s recovery fund.

The STOXX 600 Index edged up 0.16 percent to 372.71 to advance for a third week, this time by 1.6 percent.

Automakers outperformed on Friday, with Germany’s Daimler AG rising on better-than-expected results.

EU leaders at the summit are to try reach agreement over the 750 billion euros (US$857.14 billion) of economic stimulus measures, although German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that big differences remain in the fund talks.

While European stocks have outperformed US and global shares since the plan was announced in the middle of last month, negotiators have played down the chances of a deal ahead of the talks.

After a strong rebound from March lows, strategists on average in a Bloomberg News poll expect European equities to end the year lower than current levels.

“Consensus expectation has dropped recently and isn’t looking for an agreement this weekend anymore. Hence it would be a big positive surprise,” said Carsten Roemheld, capital markets strategist at Fidelity International. “It will be more the case that we get an update on where we stand and focus on details in any remarks from officials to see if we progress toward a solution or, worst case, if there is some hardening of battle lines.”

While strategists are predicting losses by year-end for European equities, institutional investors are piling more money into the region’s stock funds. Europe had its largest weekly inflow in more than a month with US$1.3 billion, said Bank of America Corp, citing EPFR Global data.

Earnings are also in focus, with Ericsson AB surging 11 percent and Volvo AB up 0.9 percent after their quarterly sales beat estimates.

Meanwhile in London, the FTSE 100 snapped a three-week losing streak as growing hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine pushed up the healthcare sector.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.63 percent to 6,290.30, bolstered chiefly by AstraZeneca PLC amid anticipation of a deal with Russia to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the drugmaker and Oxford University.

AstraZeneca had pushed up the FTSE 100 through the week on optimism over the development of its COVID-19 vaccine. The bluechip index added 3.2 percent for the week.

However, analysts said that investors are looking to quarterly earnings updates from marquee companies to gauge the pace of the recovery in the latter half of this year.

”Markets have so far been rising on hope, but investors right now are more cautious and would wait for progress in corporate numbers before they enter markets again,” said Andrea Cicione, strategist at TS Lombard.

Additional reporting by staff writer