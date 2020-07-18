CUBA
US dollar levy ended
The government on Monday is to eliminate the 10 percent tax it has levied on the use of the US dollar — and widen the categories of products for which it can be used — in response to the country’s economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Washington’s ongoing embargo. “We are going to eliminate that 10 percent levy even despite the hostility and the intensifying of the blockade of the United States,” Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil told state TV. The new rules allow people to purchase certain high-end groceries and hygiene products using US dollars in some stores, although it is so far unclear which ones.
FAST FOOD
Burger King apologizes
Burger King’s China unit has issued an apology and promised to cooperate with a government investigation after state TV reported one of the US fast food giant’s outlets used expired ingredients. In a statement on its social media account, Burger King said the outlet in Nanchang, China, was run by a franchisee, but apologized for the “management error.” It said the restaurant was closed for “rectification and investigation.” Regulators in Nanchang, Beijing, Shanghai and other areas ordered inspections of Burger King outlets, according to state media.
SINGAPORE
Exports rebound
The city-state’s exports last month rebounded at a faster rate than expected, mainly due to a surge in electronics and gold from a low base a year ago. Non-oil domestic exports jumped 16.1 percent from a year earlier, exceeding the highest forecast in a Bloomberg survey. The exports rose 0.5 percent from May against a median estimate for a 4.6 percent contraction, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement yesterday. Electronics exports climbed 22.2 percent annually, while pharmaceuticals exports, which are typically volatile, jumped 30.8 percent from a year ago, also due to base effects.
AUTOMAKERS
Daimler beats expectations
Daimler AG said a late-quarter recovery in demand spared the Mercedes-Benz maker from losing as much money as analysts were expecting. The company’s shares climbed to the highest in more than a month. Daimler reported a preliminary deficit of 1.68 billion euros (US$1.92 billion) before interest and taxes in a statement on Thursday. That beat a consensus estimate of 2.1 billion euros provided by the German manufacturer, which said that free cash flow and liquidity also held up better than expected. The company seeks to cut 20,000 positions to save 2 billion euros in personnel costs, from an initial target of 1.4 billion euros, Handelsblatt reported earlier yesterday.
HEALTHCARE
HK approves listing
Chinese clinical research service provider Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co (杭州泰格) has won approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for its second listing, which could raise about US$1 billion in what would be Asia’s largest healthcare listing this year, people familiar with the matter said. Shenzhen-listed Tigermed could start gauging demand for the offering as soon as next week, the people said. Its shares this year have risen about 70 percent in Shenzhen amid a broader rally in healthcare stocks. Founded in 2004, Tigermed provides biopharmaceutical research and development services, offering healthcare companies clinical trials, statistical analysis and patient recruitment, its prospectus showed.
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no
BIODEGRADABLE POLYMER: The bank said that its iPass credit card, the first such card issued by a foreign bank, gives it access to stores that do not accept its credit cards DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) yesterday launched its first co-branded credit card with iPass Corp (一卡通票證), and said it expects its credit card business to fully recover in the second half of this year. The new “DBS eco card” is made of polylactic acid — a bio-based biodegradable polymer that can be produced from renewable resources — and is the bank’s first credit card to have the iPass electronic payment function, it said. The partnership would give the bank new business momentum, DBS Bank Taiwan general manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a news conference in Taipei. That is because some stores and supermarkets in