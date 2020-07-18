World Business Quick Take

CUBA

US dollar levy ended

The government on Monday is to eliminate the 10 percent tax it has levied on the use of the US dollar — and widen the categories of products for which it can be used — in response to the country’s economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Washington’s ongoing embargo. “We are going to eliminate that 10 percent levy even despite the hostility and the intensifying of the blockade of the United States,” Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil told state TV. The new rules allow people to purchase certain high-end groceries and hygiene products using US dollars in some stores, although it is so far unclear which ones.

FAST FOOD

Burger King apologizes

Burger King’s China unit has issued an apology and promised to cooperate with a government investigation after state TV reported one of the US fast food giant’s outlets used expired ingredients. In a statement on its social media account, Burger King said the outlet in Nanchang, China, was run by a franchisee, but apologized for the “management error.” It said the restaurant was closed for “rectification and investigation.” Regulators in Nanchang, Beijing, Shanghai and other areas ordered inspections of Burger King outlets, according to state media.

SINGAPORE

Exports rebound

The city-state’s exports last month rebounded at a faster rate than expected, mainly due to a surge in electronics and gold from a low base a year ago. Non-oil domestic exports jumped 16.1 percent from a year earlier, exceeding the highest forecast in a Bloomberg survey. The exports rose 0.5 percent from May against a median estimate for a 4.6 percent contraction, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement yesterday. Electronics exports climbed 22.2 percent annually, while pharmaceuticals exports, which are typically volatile, jumped 30.8 percent from a year ago, also due to base effects.

AUTOMAKERS

Daimler beats expectations

Daimler AG said a late-quarter recovery in demand spared the Mercedes-Benz maker from losing as much money as analysts were expecting. The company’s shares climbed to the highest in more than a month. Daimler reported a preliminary deficit of 1.68 billion euros (US$1.92 billion) before interest and taxes in a statement on Thursday. That beat a consensus estimate of 2.1 billion euros provided by the German manufacturer, which said that free cash flow and liquidity also held up better than expected. The company seeks to cut 20,000 positions to save 2 billion euros in personnel costs, from an initial target of 1.4 billion euros, Handelsblatt reported earlier yesterday.

HEALTHCARE

HK approves listing

Chinese clinical research service provider Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co (杭州泰格) has won approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for its second listing, which could raise about US$1 billion in what would be Asia’s largest healthcare listing this year, people familiar with the matter said. Shenzhen-listed Tigermed could start gauging demand for the offering as soon as next week, the people said. Its shares this year have risen about 70 percent in Shenzhen amid a broader rally in healthcare stocks. Founded in 2004, Tigermed provides biopharmaceutical research and development services, offering healthcare companies clinical trials, statistical analysis and patient recruitment, its prospectus showed.