Ericsson AB weathered the start of the COVID-19 crisis better than expected after telecoms kept spending to support networks strained by the surge in home working and streaming.
The Stockholm-based company yesterday reported second-quarter sales of 55.6 billion kronor (US$6.14 billion), compared with the average analyst estimate of 54.8 billion kronor. Its adjusted gross margin was higher than expected, at 38.2 percent.
“Despite the difficult environment we delivered a solid result,” chief executive officer Borje Ekholm said in a statement. “Some customers are accelerating their investments while others are temporarily cautious.”
Photo: Reuters
The numbers confirm that the COVID-19 pandemic is revealing shortcomings in global network capacity that are helping prop up demand for Ericsson’s antennas, routers and switching gear.
Redoubled investments are partly driven by competition between carriers on new 5G mobile networks in some markets, chief financial officer Carl Mellander said.
Ericsson’s position could also be strengthened if more countries follow the UK and ban its Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co (華為) from 5G.
Mellander said Ericsson is ready to deliver larger volumes of equipment if Huawei bans spread. Ericsson’s profitability would still be held back in the near-term because it is expanding its presence in China, where carriers are building 5G networks set to yield billions of dollars of revenue down the line.
Ericsson shares jumped 6.1 percent after the results. They recently returned to their level before the COVID-19 crisis sent stock markets tumbling in March.
Sixteen of the 30 analysts tracked by Bloomberg have buy recommendations for the stock, and none of them advise clients to sell.
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no
BIODEGRADABLE POLYMER: The bank said that its iPass credit card, the first such card issued by a foreign bank, gives it access to stores that do not accept its credit cards DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) yesterday launched its first co-branded credit card with iPass Corp (一卡通票證), and said it expects its credit card business to fully recover in the second half of this year. The new “DBS eco card” is made of polylactic acid — a bio-based biodegradable polymer that can be produced from renewable resources — and is the bank’s first credit card to have the iPass electronic payment function, it said. The partnership would give the bank new business momentum, DBS Bank Taiwan general manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a news conference in Taipei. That is because some stores and supermarkets in