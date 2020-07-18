Some K-pop stars’ accounts have been blocked from view on TikTok’s Chinese version, Douyin (抖音), checks showed yesterday, days after South Korea’s media regulator slapped fines on the short-video app for data privacy noncompliance.
The reasons for the blocks were unknown, but the move also comes after remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the US is “certainly looking at” banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.
South Korea’s communications regulator on Wednesday fined TikTok Pte Ltd, the publisher of the app, 186 million won (US$154,420) for collecting personal information of children under the age of 14 without consent from guardians and failing to disclose or notify when sending personal information overseas.
Photo: Reuters
TikTok was required to submit voluntary preventative measures within 30 days, and the regulator planned to continue discussions with TikTok on information security issues, an official with the Korea Communications Commission said.
Accounts of K-pop stars such as Rain, TWICE, Mamamoo and HyunA were blocked from view on Douyin as of yesterday.
Douyin and TikTok operated independently and the accounts were working normally on TikTok, a TikTok spokeswoman said.
Representatives for Douyin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. TikTok and Douyin are both owned by Chinese company Beijing ByteDance Technology Co (北京字節跳動科技).
The K-pop stars’ management agencies did not comment.
China accumulated 196.6 million downloads of Douyin as of the first quarter of this year, or 9.7 percent of more than 2 billion TikTok downloads in total, according to data from industry site Sensor Tower.
A top White House adviser on Thursday said that he expects TikTok to separate from its Chinese owner and operate as a US company amid growing US concerns about the security of the data handled by the short video app.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters a move by TikTok to leave ByteDance, would be a better option than a ban on the app, which was threatened by Pompeo earlier this month.
“We haven’t made final decisions, but ... I think TikTok is going to pull out of the holding company which is China-run and operate as an independent American company,” Kudlow said.
Kudlow did not specify whether TikTok’s ownership would change under the proposed structure. He declined to comment when asked if US companies could acquire TikTok.
When asked about Kudlow’s remarks, a TikTok spokesman said the company would not “engage with speculation in the market,” and referred to a statement last week noting that ByteDance was “evaluating changes to the corporate structure of its TikTok business” and was fully committed to protecting users’ privacy and security.
On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump’s administration was weighing action against Chinese social media services like TikTok under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president broad powers to penalize companies in response to extraordinary threats, citing people familiar with the matter.
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no
BIODEGRADABLE POLYMER: The bank said that its iPass credit card, the first such card issued by a foreign bank, gives it access to stores that do not accept its credit cards DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) yesterday launched its first co-branded credit card with iPass Corp (一卡通票證), and said it expects its credit card business to fully recover in the second half of this year. The new “DBS eco card” is made of polylactic acid — a bio-based biodegradable polymer that can be produced from renewable resources — and is the bank’s first credit card to have the iPass electronic payment function, it said. The partnership would give the bank new business momentum, DBS Bank Taiwan general manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a news conference in Taipei. That is because some stores and supermarkets in