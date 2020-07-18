Northern Taiwan’s presale and new housing market picked up 5.5 percent annually to NT$565.23 billion (US$19.1 billion) in the first half of the year, holding resilient amid the COVID-19 pandemic on the back of low interest rates and ample liquidity, the Chinese-language My Housing Monthly reported yesterday.
The showing translated into a NT$30 billion increase from the same period last year as the market emerged unscathed from political uncertainty linked to the January presidential election and later the pandemic, the publication said.
“The volume could have surpassed the NT$600 billion mark in the absence of the virus outbreak, which disrupted project launches in March and April when people were afraid of going out,” My Housing Monthly research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said.
Taipei saw the fastest growth with new housing projects gaining 18 percent year-on-year to NT$160 billion in the first six months, the magazine said.
Developers and builders became keen on integrating urban renewal projects that evolved into the city’s driving force due to limited land, Ho said.
Stable housing prices gave builders confidence and incentive to work on time-consuming renewal projects, while authorities considered retiring old and dilapidated buildings, Ho said.
New Taipei City finished the first half with a 15 percent increase in new housing projects that are mostly concentrated in the districts of Sindian (新店), Sanchong (三重), Sinjhuang (新莊) and Tamsui (淡水), Ho said.
Sinjhuang, in particular, returned to the spotlight with a sales volume of more than NT$20 billion, as builders sought to revive buying interest in the sub-city center, My Housing said.
Other places in northern Taiwan fared less well. New housing projects in Keelung tumbled 80 percent to NT$2.3 billion in the first half, while Yilan fell 18 percent to NT$8.5 billion. Hsinchu reported a 15 percent retreat and Taoyuan posted a 2 percent decrease.
Ho said presale and new housing volume could climb modestly to NT$580 billion in the second half, raising the full-year total to NT$1.15 trillion, if the market stays the course of recovery.
The annual volume might reach NT$1.25 trillion to NT$1.3 trillion if BES Engineering Corp’s (中華工程) Taozhu Garden (陶朱隱園), dubbed the most expensive apartment complex in Taipei’s prime Xinyi District (信義), enters the market this quarter as planned, he said.
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no
BIODEGRADABLE POLYMER: The bank said that its iPass credit card, the first such card issued by a foreign bank, gives it access to stores that do not accept its credit cards DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) yesterday launched its first co-branded credit card with iPass Corp (一卡通票證), and said it expects its credit card business to fully recover in the second half of this year. The new “DBS eco card” is made of polylactic acid — a bio-based biodegradable polymer that can be produced from renewable resources — and is the bank’s first credit card to have the iPass electronic payment function, it said. The partnership would give the bank new business momentum, DBS Bank Taiwan general manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a news conference in Taipei. That is because some stores and supermarkets in