INDONESIA
Central bank cuts key rate
Bank Indonesia yesterday lowered its key interest rate for a second straight month, aiming to help the economy recover from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank cut its seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 4 percent, the lowest since the current rate system was adopted in 2016. It has said the outlook for the current-account deficit is improving, with the country posting a trade surplus of more than US$5 billion in the first half of the year and foreign investors being net buyers of government bonds in the past three months.
UNITED KINGDOM
Payroll decline slowing
The number of workers on company payrolls slumped by about 650,000 owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, data from the Office for National Statistics showed yesterday. “Early indicators for June ... suggest that the number of employees in the UK on payrolls is down around 650,000 compared with March,” it said in a statement. “The largest falls were seen at the start of the pandemic, and while the number of payroll employees is still falling, the decline is slowing.”
BREWERIES
Heineken profit slumps 53%
Heineken NV, the world’s second-largest brewer, yesterday reported a 53 percent decline in first-half earnings, as lockdowns affected sales to bars and restaurants. Net income plunged 76 percent as the company took a 550 million euro (US$626.75 million) asset impairment charge, Heineken said as it published unscheduled preliminary results. Brewers around the world are struggling as governments consider further restrictions on bars and restaurants to reduce agglomerations of people that could fuel the spread of COVID-19.
PROPERTY
India home sales plunge
Sales of homes and leasing of offices across eight of India’s biggest cities saw their steepest fall in a decade in the first half of this year, as lockdowns to contain the pandemic worsened already slowing economic growth and consumer demand, research firm Knight Frank said in a report published yesterday. Residential sales fell 54 percent and absorption of office space declined 37 percent from the same period a year earlier, it said.
AIRLINES
American to furlough 25,000
American Airlines said on Wednesday that it is sending 25,000 notices of potential furloughs to frontline workers and warned that demand for air travel is slowing again, as COVID-19 cases increase and US states reimpose quarantine restrictions. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies to provide 60 days’ notice of potential layoffs or furloughs. American had more than 130,000 employees last year.
AUTOMOTIVE
Europe posts smaller drop
Europe’s automotive industry extended a tentative recovery for a second straight month, leaving manufacturers and dealers hoping state subsidies would help spur a stronger rebound. New passenger car registrations fell 24 percent last month, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said yesterday. That was an improvement on May’s 57 percent slump and April’s 78 percent drop. With sales still well below last year’s levels, hopes are fading for the more V-shaped recovery seen in China. Germany’s Volkswagen AG on Tuesday told workers that it has put a freeze on new hiring, despite a pick-up in orders.
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies