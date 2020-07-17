The number of “big investors” on Taiwan’s two main exchanges hit new highs in the second quarter, after local equities recovered from their fall in March.
A big investor is defined as one who trades at least NT$500 million (US$16.89 million) of shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) in a single quarter, or more than NT$100 million on the Taipei Exchange. Such figures are seen as an important indicator of investor confidence in local equities.
The TAIEX gained 20 percent last quarter, while the TPEX advanced 35 percent, data from the two exchanges showed.
The TWSE recorded 1,674 big investors last quarter, rising by 458 from the previous quarter and 647 from a year earlier. Meanwhile, the Taipei Exchange witnessed a record-high 4,946 big players during the April-to-June period, representing a quarterly increase of 1,587.
The number of mid-sized investors — those who trade between NT$100 million and NT$500 million on the TWSE — hit a record 15,245 last quarter, up 34 percent from 11,380 in the first quarter, data showed.
Thanks to the boom in trades by big and mid-sized players, the TWSE’s turnover surpassed NT$10 trillion last quarter, up 15 percent from the previous quarter, data showed.
Stimulus programs and monetary easing by the local and foreign governments likely lent support to investor confidence, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Tsai Li-ling (蔡麗玲) told a news conference in New Taipei City on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 outbreak has slowed in Taiwan and many US stock indices have rebounded since April, which helped shore up investor sentiment, Tsai added.
The number of retail investors — those who trade less than NT$100 million on the TWSE in a single quarter — slid by 1 percent from the first quarter to 2.79 million, data showed.
Overall, local retail investors on the TWSE accounted for 62.87 percent of total transactions last quarter, up from 57.92 percent a quarter earlier, while local institutional investors made up 11.46 percent, down from 14 percent in the first quarter, data showed.
Foreign investors accounted for 25.67 percent of all transactions last quarter, down from 27.98 percent in the first quarter, as they sold a net NT$47 billion in local shares, data showed.
Investors should remain cautious and buy shares based on economic fundamentals, an analyst said yesterday.
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies