Record number of big players reflects market confidence

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The number of “big investors” on Taiwan’s two main exchanges hit new highs in the second quarter, after local equities recovered from their fall in March.

A big investor is defined as one who trades at least NT$500 million (US$16.89 million) of shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) in a single quarter, or more than NT$100 million on the Taipei Exchange. Such figures are seen as an important indicator of investor confidence in local equities.

The TAIEX gained 20 percent last quarter, while the TPEX advanced 35 percent, data from the two exchanges showed.

The TWSE recorded 1,674 big investors last quarter, rising by 458 from the previous quarter and 647 from a year earlier. Meanwhile, the Taipei Exchange witnessed a record-high 4,946 big players during the April-to-June period, representing a quarterly increase of 1,587.

The number of mid-sized investors — those who trade between NT$100 million and NT$500 million on the TWSE — hit a record 15,245 last quarter, up 34 percent from 11,380 in the first quarter, data showed.

Thanks to the boom in trades by big and mid-sized players, the TWSE’s turnover surpassed NT$10 trillion last quarter, up 15 percent from the previous quarter, data showed.

Stimulus programs and monetary easing by the local and foreign governments likely lent support to investor confidence, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Tsai Li-ling (蔡麗玲) told a news conference in New Taipei City on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 outbreak has slowed in Taiwan and many US stock indices have rebounded since April, which helped shore up investor sentiment, Tsai added.

The number of retail investors — those who trade less than NT$100 million on the TWSE in a single quarter — slid by 1 percent from the first quarter to 2.79 million, data showed.

Overall, local retail investors on the TWSE accounted for 62.87 percent of total transactions last quarter, up from 57.92 percent a quarter earlier, while local institutional investors made up 11.46 percent, down from 14 percent in the first quarter, data showed.

Foreign investors accounted for 25.67 percent of all transactions last quarter, down from 27.98 percent in the first quarter, as they sold a net NT$47 billion in local shares, data showed.

Investors should remain cautious and buy shares based on economic fundamentals, an analyst said yesterday.