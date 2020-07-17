Production value of server industry hits record high

MOVING BACK HOME: The US-China trade dispute and the government's investment programs spurred a return of Taiwanese manufacturers, aiding the industry's growth

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The production value of Taiwan’s server industry 210.9 percent year-on-year to a record NT$94.2 billion (US$3.18 billion) last year, as computer manufacturers returned home to invest, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.

The overall production value of the computer sector grew 72.1 percent annually to NT$189.5 billion last year, with the server industry accounting for 49.71 percent, followed by the portable computer industry with 28.34 percent and the industrial computer industry with 19.05 percent, the ministry said.

The US-China trade dispute and government investment promotion programs were the main drivers of the steady stream of Taiwanese computer manufacturers moving production back home, it said.

By making computers in Taiwan, manufacturers can avoid US tariffs while enjoying incentives under the Invest in Taiwan programs, it said.

The total production value of the Taiwanese computer sector has been growing for six straight years, the ministry said.

The computer sector reached a peak in 2000, when its value reached NT$438.1 billion, it said.

However, its production value plunged after the government relaxed restrictions on manufacturers investing in China and the figure had fallen below NT$100 billion by 2006, it said.

Despite higher costs in Taiwan, many companies retained Taiwanese production lines that could be reopened, Department of Statistics senior executive officer Wang Shou-yu (王守玉) said.

“With increasing US-China trade tensions, many computer brands want their products to be made outside of China. For most Taiwanese companies, it is easy for them to make adjustments according to clients’ demand,” Wang said.

The increase in server production value has been the most impressive in recent years, as smart devices become popular, demand for cloud equipment increases, and big data and artificial intelligence technologies improve, Wang said.

Thanks to work-from-home and remote-learning demand spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the production value of the server industry grew 34.5 percent year-on-year to NT$46.7 billion in the first five months of this year, while the portable computer industry rose 20.7 percent to NT$19.5 billion during the same period, the ministry said.

The two industries are likely to experience strong growth for the whole of this year, it added.