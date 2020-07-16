World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TAXATION

EU loses Apple case

Apple Inc won its court battle over a record 13 billion euros (US$14.9 billion) Irish tax bill in a crushing blow to European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager’s crackdown on preferential fiscal deals to selected companies. The EU General Court sided with the iPhone maker, ruling that the European Commission failed to show Ireland’s tax arrangements with the company were illegal state aid. The court said that the commission “did not succeed in showing to the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage.” The decision can be appealed. The Apple case is the hallmark of Vestager’s five-year campaign to get rid of allegedly unfair tax deals that some EU governments dole out to favored multinationals, including Apple and Amazon.com Inc. Apple’s fury at its 2016 tax bill led chief executive Tim Cook to criticize the EU move as “total political crap.”

ELECTRONICS

ASML beats expectations

ASML Holding NV, a crucial supplier to Samsung Electronics Co and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), beat analysts expectations with its third-quarter forecast and said that this year would be a “growth year.” The Dutch company, which produces extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment, expects revenue this quarter to be 3.6 billion to 3.8 billion euros, with a gross margin of 47 to 48 percent, it said in a statement yesterday. Analysts expected sales of 3.42 billion euros and a gross margin of 48.1 percent. ASML chief executive Peter Wennink said that expectations this year are largely unchanged relative to the view at the start of the year, adding that it would be a growth year in terms of sales and profitability. Second-quarter revenue came in at 3.3 billion euros, up 35 percent quarter-on-quarter, with net bookings of 1.1 billion euros.

ELECTRONICS

Sony doubling production

Sony Corp is roughly doubling its PlayStation 5 (PS5) production to 10 million units this year as it sees the prolonged effects of the COVID-19 pandemic boosting demand for gaming, people familiar with its plans said. The electronics giant has informed assembly partners and suppliers that it is radically increasing production for its next-generation console, though logistics could yet pose a challenge to delivering all the machines in time for the holiday shopping season, said the people, who asked to remain anonymous. Sony had previously aimed to produce 5 million to 6 million PS5 units by the end of March next year, Bloomberg News has reported.

APPAREL

Burberry to axe 500 jobs

Burberry Group PLC said it is to cut 500 jobs globally after COVID-19 lockdowns caused sales to plunge by almost a half in the past quarter. The British fashion house said that retail sales fell 45 percent year-on-year in the second quarter and forecast that the pandemic would continue to hurt its performance in the third quarter. The pandemic prompted luxury boutiques to shut around the world and in some markets customers are only now venturing back onto the streets. The job cuts include 150 office positions, or about 4 percent of the company’s headcount, in the UK. Burberry employs about 10,000 people worldwide. The luxury brand also plans to implement ￡55 million (US$69 million) of new savings on top of a previous ￡140 million target. The job cuts in the UK would not impact its retail or manufacturing teams, the company said.