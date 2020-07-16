TAXATION
EU loses Apple case
Apple Inc won its court battle over a record 13 billion euros (US$14.9 billion) Irish tax bill in a crushing blow to European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager’s crackdown on preferential fiscal deals to selected companies. The EU General Court sided with the iPhone maker, ruling that the European Commission failed to show Ireland’s tax arrangements with the company were illegal state aid. The court said that the commission “did not succeed in showing to the requisite legal standard that there was an advantage.” The decision can be appealed. The Apple case is the hallmark of Vestager’s five-year campaign to get rid of allegedly unfair tax deals that some EU governments dole out to favored multinationals, including Apple and Amazon.com Inc. Apple’s fury at its 2016 tax bill led chief executive Tim Cook to criticize the EU move as “total political crap.”
ELECTRONICS
ASML beats expectations
ASML Holding NV, a crucial supplier to Samsung Electronics Co and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), beat analysts expectations with its third-quarter forecast and said that this year would be a “growth year.” The Dutch company, which produces extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment, expects revenue this quarter to be 3.6 billion to 3.8 billion euros, with a gross margin of 47 to 48 percent, it said in a statement yesterday. Analysts expected sales of 3.42 billion euros and a gross margin of 48.1 percent. ASML chief executive Peter Wennink said that expectations this year are largely unchanged relative to the view at the start of the year, adding that it would be a growth year in terms of sales and profitability. Second-quarter revenue came in at 3.3 billion euros, up 35 percent quarter-on-quarter, with net bookings of 1.1 billion euros.
ELECTRONICS
Sony doubling production
Sony Corp is roughly doubling its PlayStation 5 (PS5) production to 10 million units this year as it sees the prolonged effects of the COVID-19 pandemic boosting demand for gaming, people familiar with its plans said. The electronics giant has informed assembly partners and suppliers that it is radically increasing production for its next-generation console, though logistics could yet pose a challenge to delivering all the machines in time for the holiday shopping season, said the people, who asked to remain anonymous. Sony had previously aimed to produce 5 million to 6 million PS5 units by the end of March next year, Bloomberg News has reported.
APPAREL
Burberry to axe 500 jobs
Burberry Group PLC said it is to cut 500 jobs globally after COVID-19 lockdowns caused sales to plunge by almost a half in the past quarter. The British fashion house said that retail sales fell 45 percent year-on-year in the second quarter and forecast that the pandemic would continue to hurt its performance in the third quarter. The pandemic prompted luxury boutiques to shut around the world and in some markets customers are only now venturing back onto the streets. The job cuts include 150 office positions, or about 4 percent of the company’s headcount, in the UK. Burberry employs about 10,000 people worldwide. The luxury brand also plans to implement ￡55 million (US$69 million) of new savings on top of a previous ￡140 million target. The job cuts in the UK would not impact its retail or manufacturing teams, the company said.
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
BIODEGRADABLE POLYMER: The bank said that its iPass credit card, the first such card issued by a foreign bank, gives it access to stores that do not accept its credit cards DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) yesterday launched its first co-branded credit card with iPass Corp (一卡通票證), and said it expects its credit card business to fully recover in the second half of this year. The new “DBS eco card” is made of polylactic acid — a bio-based biodegradable polymer that can be produced from renewable resources — and is the bank’s first credit card to have the iPass electronic payment function, it said. The partnership would give the bank new business momentum, DBS Bank Taiwan general manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a news conference in Taipei. That is because some stores and supermarkets in