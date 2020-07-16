China made its biggest purchase ever of US corn in another boost to meeting agriculture targets set in the countries’ “phase one” trade accord.
The US Department of Agriculture on Tuesday said that exporters sold 1.762 million tonnes of corn, the fourth-biggest spot deal ever for the grain.
The agency on Friday last week reported a sale of 1.365 million tonnes to China.
China is poised to meet or surpass import quotas set by the WTO for 7.2 million tonnes of corn from any country in a year. Beijing issued a new batch of permits that allow imports at lower tariffs.
The nation agreed to buy US$36.5 billion in agricultural commodities this year from the US as part of the trade accord, up from US$24 billion in 2017.
The buying spree of US agricultural products could help US President Donald Trump shore up support from farmers ahead of the November presidential election.
The farming sector is crucial to maintain farm and rust-belt states that carried him to victory four years ago.
US farmers have received billions in aid payments after crop, meat and other farm-product exports declined in 2018 as a US-China trade dispute worsened.
“Right now, the purchases give the president something concrete to talk about in helping corn belt crop farmers, but I think the impact politically is pretty marginal at this point,” University of Illinois agriculture economist Scott Irwin said in a message.
Tensions were also flaring between the US and China, potentially threatening the trade accord.
At a news conference at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said he issued an order to end Hong Kong’s special status with the US and signed legislation that would sanction Chinese officials responsible for cracking down on political dissent in Hong Kong.
He has no plans to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), Trump added.
He also said there have been increased Chinese agricultural purchases.
“A lot of people ask, how are they doing on the trade deal?” Trump said. “Well, they’re buying a lot.”
That follows Trump’s statement last week that he was not considering a second phase to the trade deal.
For US farmers, ample grain supplies, lackluster demand and relatively benign weather for crops have pressured prices for Chicago corn futures, despite the record sales to China.
“The key is whether the purchases lift grain prices off of recent lows for a sustained period of time,” Irwin said. “This looks to be tough to do right now, because rains are improving the outlook for yields at the same time.”
China’s imports of other raw materials from crude oil to soybeans surged last month as the economy started to recover from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the US, virus cases are rising and commodity markets are under pressure from limited demand for feed and fuel.
The huge export sales have a more modest impact on corn futures than normal, with grain inventories rising faster than consumption.
“China would need to buy five times this amount just to get us close to the carryover we currently have,” said John Payne, a senior futures and options broker at Daniels Trading in Chicago. “This is a positive development, though.”
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
BIODEGRADABLE POLYMER: The bank said that its iPass credit card, the first such card issued by a foreign bank, gives it access to stores that do not accept its credit cards DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) yesterday launched its first co-branded credit card with iPass Corp (一卡通票證), and said it expects its credit card business to fully recover in the second half of this year. The new “DBS eco card” is made of polylactic acid — a bio-based biodegradable polymer that can be produced from renewable resources — and is the bank’s first credit card to have the iPass electronic payment function, it said. The partnership would give the bank new business momentum, DBS Bank Taiwan general manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a news conference in Taipei. That is because some stores and supermarkets in