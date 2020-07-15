World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Small rebound after easing

Britain’s economy stumbled out of its virus-induced slump in May, casting doubt on the chances of a rapid rebound and suggesting that more government help to launch a recovery might be on its way. GDP rose 1.8 percent after lockdown restrictions were eased slightly, the Office for National Statistics said — a smaller rebound than any economist had forecast in a Reuters poll and following a record 20.3 percent contraction in April when curbs were tightest. The IMF last month forecast that the kingdom’s economy would shrink by more than 10 percent this year.

EUROPEAN UNION

Businesses crave credit

Demand for credit among eurozone businesses hit 17-year highs in the virus-stricken second quarter, a European Central Bank survey showed yesterday, while demand for consumer credit plumbed all-time lows. Companies’ hunger for cash in the first six months of this year “reflects the particularly strong emergency liquidity needs of firms” as lockdowns gripped much of the 19-nation single currency bloc, the central bank said based on a survey of 144 banks. Loan demand and drawing on credit lines by firms in the second quarter reached their “highest net balance since the survey was launched in 2003,” it added.

RETAIL

Ocado revenue jumps 27%

Ocado Group PLC, the British online supermarket and technology group, yesterday said that retail revenue soared 27 percent year-on-year in the first five months of this year, boosted by the country being on lockdown for all of the second quarter. The group said that fees invoiced to overseas technology partners rose 58 percent, as its international launch gained pace with the opening of its first partner robotic distribution warehouses in Paris and Toronto. Ocado, which last month raised ￡1 billion (US$1.25 billion) through an equity and bond issue, said that there was no material change to its forecasts from previous statements.

TIMEPIECES

Swatch sales nearly halved

Swatch Group AG, the world’s top watch company, yesterday said that its sales were nearly halved in the first half of this year due to COVID-19 lockdowns, but that it has returned to profitable operations. The Swiss-based group whose brands also include Omega, Longines and Tissot, said that sales plunged by 46.1 percent in the first half of this year from the same period last year to 2.2 billion Swiss francs (US$2.34 billion). It registered a net loss of SF308 million for the period, against a profit of SF415 million for the first six months of last year. The sales figures were just below an analyst consensus established by Swiss financial news agency AWP, while the loss far exceeded the SF250 million expected by experts.

BEVERAGES

Luckin Coffee sacks founder

China’s would-be Starbucks rival, Luckin Coffee Inc (瑞幸咖啡), has removed its cofounder and chairman after a scandal involving fake sales figures that resulted in the company being delisted from the NASDAQ Composite and the ouster of two top executives. Luckin’s billionaire founder, Charles Zhengyao Lu (陸正耀), has been replaced as chairman by Jinyi Guo (郭謹一), previously the acting CEO, the embattled coffee chain said in a statement on its Web site dated on Monday. Guo is also to take over as CEO.