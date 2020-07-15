UNITED KINGDOM
Small rebound after easing
Britain’s economy stumbled out of its virus-induced slump in May, casting doubt on the chances of a rapid rebound and suggesting that more government help to launch a recovery might be on its way. GDP rose 1.8 percent after lockdown restrictions were eased slightly, the Office for National Statistics said — a smaller rebound than any economist had forecast in a Reuters poll and following a record 20.3 percent contraction in April when curbs were tightest. The IMF last month forecast that the kingdom’s economy would shrink by more than 10 percent this year.
EUROPEAN UNION
Businesses crave credit
Demand for credit among eurozone businesses hit 17-year highs in the virus-stricken second quarter, a European Central Bank survey showed yesterday, while demand for consumer credit plumbed all-time lows. Companies’ hunger for cash in the first six months of this year “reflects the particularly strong emergency liquidity needs of firms” as lockdowns gripped much of the 19-nation single currency bloc, the central bank said based on a survey of 144 banks. Loan demand and drawing on credit lines by firms in the second quarter reached their “highest net balance since the survey was launched in 2003,” it added.
RETAIL
Ocado revenue jumps 27%
Ocado Group PLC, the British online supermarket and technology group, yesterday said that retail revenue soared 27 percent year-on-year in the first five months of this year, boosted by the country being on lockdown for all of the second quarter. The group said that fees invoiced to overseas technology partners rose 58 percent, as its international launch gained pace with the opening of its first partner robotic distribution warehouses in Paris and Toronto. Ocado, which last month raised ￡1 billion (US$1.25 billion) through an equity and bond issue, said that there was no material change to its forecasts from previous statements.
TIMEPIECES
Swatch sales nearly halved
Swatch Group AG, the world’s top watch company, yesterday said that its sales were nearly halved in the first half of this year due to COVID-19 lockdowns, but that it has returned to profitable operations. The Swiss-based group whose brands also include Omega, Longines and Tissot, said that sales plunged by 46.1 percent in the first half of this year from the same period last year to 2.2 billion Swiss francs (US$2.34 billion). It registered a net loss of SF308 million for the period, against a profit of SF415 million for the first six months of last year. The sales figures were just below an analyst consensus established by Swiss financial news agency AWP, while the loss far exceeded the SF250 million expected by experts.
BEVERAGES
Luckin Coffee sacks founder
China’s would-be Starbucks rival, Luckin Coffee Inc (瑞幸咖啡), has removed its cofounder and chairman after a scandal involving fake sales figures that resulted in the company being delisted from the NASDAQ Composite and the ouster of two top executives. Luckin’s billionaire founder, Charles Zhengyao Lu (陸正耀), has been replaced as chairman by Jinyi Guo (郭謹一), previously the acting CEO, the embattled coffee chain said in a statement on its Web site dated on Monday. Guo is also to take over as CEO.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this