China’s exports and imports rose last month, signaling that demand at home and abroad might have started to recover even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the global economy.
Exports rose 0.5 percent from a year earlier, while imports expanded 2.7 percent — both had been forecast to fall. The trade surplus shrank from a record-high in May to US$46.4 billion last month.
The surprising increases come as some developed economies started to reopen, with gauges for manufacturing activities across the globe improving last month. Shipments of masks and other medical supplies also contributed to the expansion of exports, and imports were helped by economic recovery at home.
“Demand for Chinese exports is improving in key markets like the US and EU as lockdowns are being eased and consumer spending rebounds,” IHS Markit Ltd chief Asia-Pacific economist Rajiv Biswas said. “The strong rebound in PMIs [purchasing managers’ indices] for the US and Eurozone in June signals further gradual improvement in Chinese exports in the second half of 2020, particularly as retailers start to place orders for the Christmas season.”
However, even with the up-turn last month, trade in the first six months of this year is still well below a year earlier. Exports in dollar terms through the end of last month were 6.2 percent smaller than last year, while imports were 7.1 percent lower.
In yuan terms, exports grew 4.3 percent last month from a year earlier, while imports rose 6.2 percent, the Chinese Customs Administration said yesterday.
In the first half of this year, exports of textile products, including face masks, surged by 32.4 percent in yuan terms. Exports of medicines and pharmaceutical products increased 23.6 percent, while exports of medical equipment increased 46.4 percent.
Driven by an increase of people working from home, exports of laptops increased 9.1 percent, the data showed.
Positive net exports would provide some support to Chinese GDP growth in the second quarter, after a historic 6.8 percent collapse in the first three months. The GDP reading is to be released tomorrow.
The deterioration of US-China relations adds to China’s trade uncertainty, although it has been stepping up efforts to meet the terms of the US’ trade deal.
“Looking forward, we expect July data to see some weaknesses and exports to be under pressure in the second half of the year,” Australia & New Zealand Bank Group Ltd markets economist Xing Zhaopeng (邢兆鵬) said.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this