China posts trade gains as economies try to reopen

Bloomberg





China’s exports and imports rose last month, signaling that demand at home and abroad might have started to recover even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the global economy.

Exports rose 0.5 percent from a year earlier, while imports expanded 2.7 percent — both had been forecast to fall. The trade surplus shrank from a record-high in May to US$46.4 billion last month.

The surprising increases come as some developed economies started to reopen, with gauges for manufacturing activities across the globe improving last month. Shipments of masks and other medical supplies also contributed to the expansion of exports, and imports were helped by economic recovery at home.

“Demand for Chinese exports is improving in key markets like the US and EU as lockdowns are being eased and consumer spending rebounds,” IHS Markit Ltd chief Asia-Pacific economist Rajiv Biswas said. “The strong rebound in PMIs [purchasing managers’ indices] for the US and Eurozone in June signals further gradual improvement in Chinese exports in the second half of 2020, particularly as retailers start to place orders for the Christmas season.”

However, even with the up-turn last month, trade in the first six months of this year is still well below a year earlier. Exports in dollar terms through the end of last month were 6.2 percent smaller than last year, while imports were 7.1 percent lower.

In yuan terms, exports grew 4.3 percent last month from a year earlier, while imports rose 6.2 percent, the Chinese Customs Administration said yesterday.

In the first half of this year, exports of textile products, including face masks, surged by 32.4 percent in yuan terms. Exports of medicines and pharmaceutical products increased 23.6 percent, while exports of medical equipment increased 46.4 percent.

Driven by an increase of people working from home, exports of laptops increased 9.1 percent, the data showed.

Positive net exports would provide some support to Chinese GDP growth in the second quarter, after a historic 6.8 percent collapse in the first three months. The GDP reading is to be released tomorrow.

The deterioration of US-China relations adds to China’s trade uncertainty, although it has been stepping up efforts to meet the terms of the US’ trade deal.

“Looking forward, we expect July data to see some weaknesses and exports to be under pressure in the second half of the year,” Australia & New Zealand Bank Group Ltd markets economist Xing Zhaopeng (邢兆鵬) said.