Softbank Group Corp is exploring options for selling part or all of its stake in Arm Holdings Inc, either through a private deal or a public stock listing, people with knowledge of the matter have said.
If it pursues a listing, the chip-design company could go public as soon as next year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.
That would accelerate a timeline that Softbank founder Masayoshi Son laid out in 2018, estimating an initial share sale for Arm sometime in 2023, a goal repeated in October by Arm chief executive officer Simon Segars.
Son and his deputies began considering options in part because of the improving market for semiconductor companies, two of the people said.
A deal would also fit into Softbank’s strategy to unload many of its holdings and boost the stock price through buybacks.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc is advising on a potential deal, said the Wall Street Journal, which reported the news on Monday.
Representatives for Arm, Goldman Sachs and Softbank declined to comment.
Arm was the UK’s largest listed technology company, receiving royalties from companies such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co for chip designs used in the world’s most popular mobile phones and tablets.
When Son bought it for US$32 billion in 2016, change came fast. The company added about 2,000 employees and made plans for a new ￡48 million (US$60 million) UK office building.
Arm would need ample time to make preparations for a listing if it goes that route.
Softbank chief operating officer Marcelo Claure said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Monday that he does not expect Arm to be public in the next 12 months.
Arm, which is owned by Softbank and its US$100 billion Vision Fund, is looking to cut costs and improve earnings, one of the people familiar with the matter said.
The company lost ￥42.8 billion (US$398.95 million) in the fiscal year that ended in March. It is also planning to transfer its data and device-management business to parent Softbank to focus on its main semiconductor operations.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this