Google to invest US$10bn in India

AFP, NEW DELHI





Google on Monday said that it would invest US$10 billion in India over the next five to seven years as it battles rivals like Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc in the vast market of 1.3 billion consumers.

Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai told a virtual Google event in India that its fund would help “accelerate India’s digital economy,” and would include investing in local firms and infrastructure in areas such as digital payments, education and health.

“There’s no question we are facing a difficult moment today, in India and around the world. The dual challenges to our health and to our economies have forced us to rethink how we work and how we live, but times of challenge can lead to incredible moments of innovation,” Indian-born Pichai said, according to a transcript of his remarks released by the US search engine giant.

Foreign firms have spent tens of billions of dollars in India over the past few years as they fight for a piece of the Asian giant’s burgeoning digital economy.

This has included only this year about US$16 billion in investments from Facebook, Intel Corp and others in stakes in the digital services unit of Jio Platforms Ltd, controlled by Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

Pichai on Monday briefed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his plans, but a government statement suggested that Modi also expressed concerns about data security and privacy.

Modi “said that tech companies need to put in efforts to bridge the trust deficit,” the statement said.

The Indian government earlier this month banned 59 Chinese cellphone apps, including the hugely popular TikTok, over concerns that the firms were passing user data to the Chinese government.

The move came amid a dramatic worsening in relations with China following a June 15 brawl on their disputed Himalayan border that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.