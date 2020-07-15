Google on Monday said that it would invest US$10 billion in India over the next five to seven years as it battles rivals like Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc in the vast market of 1.3 billion consumers.
Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai told a virtual Google event in India that its fund would help “accelerate India’s digital economy,” and would include investing in local firms and infrastructure in areas such as digital payments, education and health.
“There’s no question we are facing a difficult moment today, in India and around the world. The dual challenges to our health and to our economies have forced us to rethink how we work and how we live, but times of challenge can lead to incredible moments of innovation,” Indian-born Pichai said, according to a transcript of his remarks released by the US search engine giant.
Foreign firms have spent tens of billions of dollars in India over the past few years as they fight for a piece of the Asian giant’s burgeoning digital economy.
This has included only this year about US$16 billion in investments from Facebook, Intel Corp and others in stakes in the digital services unit of Jio Platforms Ltd, controlled by Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani.
Pichai on Monday briefed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his plans, but a government statement suggested that Modi also expressed concerns about data security and privacy.
Modi “said that tech companies need to put in efforts to bridge the trust deficit,” the statement said.
The Indian government earlier this month banned 59 Chinese cellphone apps, including the hugely popular TikTok, over concerns that the firms were passing user data to the Chinese government.
The move came amid a dramatic worsening in relations with China following a June 15 brawl on their disputed Himalayan border that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this