Amazon.com Inc has a new cure for long supermarket lines: a smart shopping cart.

The cart, which Amazon unveiled yesterday, uses cameras, sensors and a scale to automatically detect what shoppers drop in. It keeps a tally and then charges their Amazon account when they leave the store. No cashier is needed.

It is the latest attempt by Amazon to shake up the supermarket industry and offer a solution to long checkout lines.

The online shopping giant opened a cashier-less supermarket in Seattle, Washington, that uses cameras and sensors in the ceiling to track what shoppers grab and charge them as they leave. Amazon also has about 25 cashier-less convenience stores with similar technology.

The cart, called Amazon Dash Cart, is to be introduced at a new Los Angeles supermarket that Amazon is opening later this year.

The store is to have cashiers, but Amazon said that it wanted to give shoppers a way to bypass any lines.

The cart could be used at Amazon’s Whole Foods grocery chain or other stores if Amazon sells the technology, but there are so far no plans for either.

There is no scanning on the Amazon cart. A screen near the handle lists what is being charged, and the cart can detect when something is taken out and have it removed from the bill.

There is also a way to let the cart know if you need to throw a jacket or purse in the cart, so you do not have to carry it around.

Separately, Amazon told employees at a New York warehouse, where workers have sued and gone on strike over safety concerns, that they are not to be punished for insufficient productivity or extra time washing their hands.

In a message Amazon sent to employees and posted in bathrooms at the Staten Island facility, the e-commerce giant said that workers would not be disciplined for falling short of quotas based on how many tasks they complete each hour.

Time spent on safety measures like handwashing also would not be counted against them under Amazon’s “Time Off Task” policy, which limits the number of unproductive minutes allowed in their day.

The company also said that the more lenient policy, instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been in place since mid-March.

