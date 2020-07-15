Amazon.com Inc has a new cure for long supermarket lines: a smart shopping cart.
The cart, which Amazon unveiled yesterday, uses cameras, sensors and a scale to automatically detect what shoppers drop in. It keeps a tally and then charges their Amazon account when they leave the store. No cashier is needed.
It is the latest attempt by Amazon to shake up the supermarket industry and offer a solution to long checkout lines.
The online shopping giant opened a cashier-less supermarket in Seattle, Washington, that uses cameras and sensors in the ceiling to track what shoppers grab and charge them as they leave. Amazon also has about 25 cashier-less convenience stores with similar technology.
The cart, called Amazon Dash Cart, is to be introduced at a new Los Angeles supermarket that Amazon is opening later this year.
The store is to have cashiers, but Amazon said that it wanted to give shoppers a way to bypass any lines.
The cart could be used at Amazon’s Whole Foods grocery chain or other stores if Amazon sells the technology, but there are so far no plans for either.
There is no scanning on the Amazon cart. A screen near the handle lists what is being charged, and the cart can detect when something is taken out and have it removed from the bill.
There is also a way to let the cart know if you need to throw a jacket or purse in the cart, so you do not have to carry it around.
Separately, Amazon told employees at a New York warehouse, where workers have sued and gone on strike over safety concerns, that they are not to be punished for insufficient productivity or extra time washing their hands.
In a message Amazon sent to employees and posted in bathrooms at the Staten Island facility, the e-commerce giant said that workers would not be disciplined for falling short of quotas based on how many tasks they complete each hour.
Time spent on safety measures like handwashing also would not be counted against them under Amazon’s “Time Off Task” policy, which limits the number of unproductive minutes allowed in their day.
The company also said that the more lenient policy, instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been in place since mid-March.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this