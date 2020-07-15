South Korea has more than doubled its spending plan for South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s “New Deal” program to 160 trillion won (US$133 billion), underscoring its ambition to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic by reshaping the economy around technology.
The plan announced yesterday by Moon is one of his biggest economic initiatives since coming to power in 2017. Facing its first economic contraction this year since the Asian financial crisis, the success of the project would help South Korea retain, or boost, its reputation as a regional economic powerhouse.
“The New Deal plan marks the start of a great turn for the Republic of Korea,” Moon said in a televised speech, calling it a “manifestation of the will to fundamentally transform” South Korea.
The plan envisions 1.9 million new jobs created over the next five years and marks a significant increase from an initial plan of 76 trillion won in spending unveiled last month.
The central government would shoulder 114.1 trillion won of the new spending plan, while local governments and the private sector would contribute 25.2 trillion won and 20.7 trillion won respectively, the South Korean Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
The project takes its cue from former US president Franklin Roosevelt’s initiative that helped the US recover from the Great Depression in the 1930s, but critics have expressed doubts on the sustainability of government-led job creation.
Former South Korean presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak have also called for a boost to tech and new industries in an effort to build new growth engines for a slowing economy.
Moon’s five-year tenure ends in May 2022, leaving uncertain the implementation of tens of trillions of won in spending earmarked for after that date.
The government would push to create 567,000 jobs in telecommunication networks, artificial intelligence and other data-intensive industries by 2025, and 143,000 positions in so-called “untact” businesses that include remote schools and hospitals.
Another 193,000 jobs are planned in managing infrastructure, such as roads and ports, 659,000 in renewable energy and eco-friendly industries, and 339,000 social safety-related positions, the ministry said.
The Moon administration has so far this year pledged more than 270 trillion won to prop up the virus-hit economy, including direct support, loans and funds.
Economists still expect the economy to shrink 0.6 percent this year, while the government is more hopeful and sees a 0.1 percent expansion.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this