S Korea doubles spending plan to reshape economy

‘NEW DEAL’: The plan envisions 1.9 million jobs created over five years, taking its cue from former US president Franklin Roosevelt’s initiative in the Great Depression

Bloomberg





South Korea has more than doubled its spending plan for South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s “New Deal” program to 160 trillion won (US$133 billion), underscoring its ambition to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic by reshaping the economy around technology.

The plan announced yesterday by Moon is one of his biggest economic initiatives since coming to power in 2017. Facing its first economic contraction this year since the Asian financial crisis, the success of the project would help South Korea retain, or boost, its reputation as a regional economic powerhouse.

“The New Deal plan marks the start of a great turn for the Republic of Korea,” Moon said in a televised speech, calling it a “manifestation of the will to fundamentally transform” South Korea.

The plan envisions 1.9 million new jobs created over the next five years and marks a significant increase from an initial plan of 76 trillion won in spending unveiled last month.

The central government would shoulder 114.1 trillion won of the new spending plan, while local governments and the private sector would contribute 25.2 trillion won and 20.7 trillion won respectively, the South Korean Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The project takes its cue from former US president Franklin Roosevelt’s initiative that helped the US recover from the Great Depression in the 1930s, but critics have expressed doubts on the sustainability of government-led job creation.

Former South Korean presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak have also called for a boost to tech and new industries in an effort to build new growth engines for a slowing economy.

Moon’s five-year tenure ends in May 2022, leaving uncertain the implementation of tens of trillions of won in spending earmarked for after that date.

The government would push to create 567,000 jobs in telecommunication networks, artificial intelligence and other data-intensive industries by 2025, and 143,000 positions in so-called “untact” businesses that include remote schools and hospitals.

Another 193,000 jobs are planned in managing infrastructure, such as roads and ports, 659,000 in renewable energy and eco-friendly industries, and 339,000 social safety-related positions, the ministry said.

The Moon administration has so far this year pledged more than 270 trillion won to prop up the virus-hit economy, including direct support, loans and funds.

Economists still expect the economy to shrink 0.6 percent this year, while the government is more hopeful and sees a 0.1 percent expansion.