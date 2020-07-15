Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX edges lower

The TAIEX yesterday closed slightly lower due to investors locking in profits as selling focused on the bellwether electronics sector in the wake of losses incurred by technology shares on US markets on Monday. While many electronics shares moved lower, those of contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained resilient and closed at a new high, preventing the benchmark index from falling further, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 2.55 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,209.01 on turnover of NT$203.008 billion (US$6.86 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$4.77 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC bull run continues

TSMC shares yesterday continued their spectacular run of gains ahead of the company’s earnings conference tomorrow. TSMC shares peaked at NT$364 before closing at NT$363.5 in Taipei trading, up 2.54 percent and pushing the company’s market capitalization to another record high of NT$9.42 trillion, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Confident forecasts by overseas investors are boosting bullish sentiment, including brokerage CLSA, which upgraded TSMC to a 12-month target price of NT$500.

APPAREL

Makalot profit surges

Makalot Industrial Co Ltd (聚陽), a manufacturer of ready-to-wear apparel and functional clothing, yesterday posted pretax profit of NT$301.31 million for last month, up 40.6 percent year-on-year thanks to increased shipments of high-margin products such as protective gowns. Shipments of higher-margin products are forecast to make up 5 to 10 percent of sales in the third quarter, Makalot said. In the first six months of the year, pretax profit fell 2.28 percent to NT$1.09 billion, or earnings per share of NT$4.94, from NT$1.11 billion in the same period last year. Cumulative revenue was NT$10.86 billion, down 15.84 percent year-on-year, Makalot said.

ELECTRONICS

Sampo sells warehouses

Consumer electronics maker Sampo Corp (聲寶) yesterday announced the disposal of a plot of land and buildings in Taoyuan’s Guishan District, as the company cashes in on its assets to manage its funds more effectively. The company said in a regulatory filing that it sold the land and buildings, which are warehouse facilities, to Genyi Construction Co Ltd (根億建設) for NT$1.8 billion. The company expects the sale to generate a profit of NT$1.27 billion, adding NT$3.4 to its earnings per share. Sampo posted revenue of NT$764 million for last month, up 19.29 percent year-on-year, while cumulative revenue in the first six months of the year was NT$3.99 billion, up 4.43 percent year-on-year.

ENERGY

Headquarters inaugurated

Swancor Renewable Energy Co (上緯新能源) yesterday inaugurated its new headquarters in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義). The company plans to expand beyond its strong suit of offshore wind farms to explore land-based wind farms and solar power development projects, Swancor Renewable chief executive officer Lucas Lin (林雍堯) said at the ceremony. New York-based Stonepeak Oceanview Holdings Co owns 95 percent of Swancor Renewable after it last year bought the stake from resins and composite materials manufacturer Swancor Holding Co Ltd (上緯投控) for between US$25 million and US$101 million, a Swancor Holding regulatory filing showed.