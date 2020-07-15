EQUITIES
TAIEX edges lower
The TAIEX yesterday closed slightly lower due to investors locking in profits as selling focused on the bellwether electronics sector in the wake of losses incurred by technology shares on US markets on Monday. While many electronics shares moved lower, those of contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained resilient and closed at a new high, preventing the benchmark index from falling further, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 2.55 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,209.01 on turnover of NT$203.008 billion (US$6.86 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$4.77 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
CHIPMAKERS
TSMC bull run continues
TSMC shares yesterday continued their spectacular run of gains ahead of the company’s earnings conference tomorrow. TSMC shares peaked at NT$364 before closing at NT$363.5 in Taipei trading, up 2.54 percent and pushing the company’s market capitalization to another record high of NT$9.42 trillion, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. Confident forecasts by overseas investors are boosting bullish sentiment, including brokerage CLSA, which upgraded TSMC to a 12-month target price of NT$500.
APPAREL
Makalot profit surges
Makalot Industrial Co Ltd (聚陽), a manufacturer of ready-to-wear apparel and functional clothing, yesterday posted pretax profit of NT$301.31 million for last month, up 40.6 percent year-on-year thanks to increased shipments of high-margin products such as protective gowns. Shipments of higher-margin products are forecast to make up 5 to 10 percent of sales in the third quarter, Makalot said. In the first six months of the year, pretax profit fell 2.28 percent to NT$1.09 billion, or earnings per share of NT$4.94, from NT$1.11 billion in the same period last year. Cumulative revenue was NT$10.86 billion, down 15.84 percent year-on-year, Makalot said.
ELECTRONICS
Sampo sells warehouses
Consumer electronics maker Sampo Corp (聲寶) yesterday announced the disposal of a plot of land and buildings in Taoyuan’s Guishan District, as the company cashes in on its assets to manage its funds more effectively. The company said in a regulatory filing that it sold the land and buildings, which are warehouse facilities, to Genyi Construction Co Ltd (根億建設) for NT$1.8 billion. The company expects the sale to generate a profit of NT$1.27 billion, adding NT$3.4 to its earnings per share. Sampo posted revenue of NT$764 million for last month, up 19.29 percent year-on-year, while cumulative revenue in the first six months of the year was NT$3.99 billion, up 4.43 percent year-on-year.
ENERGY
Headquarters inaugurated
Swancor Renewable Energy Co (上緯新能源) yesterday inaugurated its new headquarters in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義). The company plans to expand beyond its strong suit of offshore wind farms to explore land-based wind farms and solar power development projects, Swancor Renewable chief executive officer Lucas Lin (林雍堯) said at the ceremony. New York-based Stonepeak Oceanview Holdings Co owns 95 percent of Swancor Renewable after it last year bought the stake from resins and composite materials manufacturer Swancor Holding Co Ltd (上緯投控) for between US$25 million and US$101 million, a Swancor Holding regulatory filing showed.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this