THSRC credit adjustment unlikely: Taiwan Ratings

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC, 台灣高鐵) could wind down in the second half of the year, making credit adjustments unnecessary, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said on Monday.

“We believe THSRC has sufficient buffer to keep its current credit rating at ‘twAA+’ with a stable outlook,” the local arm of S&P Global Ratings said in a report.

Demand for high-speed rail services has recovered after the government loosened social distancing requirements on transportation services early last month, the ratings agency said.

Passenger volume plunged in the first five months, but has seen a pickup since May when the pandemic was brought under control, it said.

Even though passenger volume was 21 percent weaker year-on-year last month, the pace of decline eased significantly from a 48 percent slump recorded in April, Taiwan Ratings said.

Taiwan Ratings said that it expects passenger volume to increase notably on the back of a strong rebound in domestic travel, thanks in part to government stimulus measures.

Passenger volume could fully recover by the end of this year or early next year, assuming the pandemic remains under control, it said.

That means THSRC’s revenue could decline by 15 to 20 percent this year, but increase by 16.5 to 18.5 percent next year, the ratings agency said.

The revenue retreat this year would lead to a 5 to 7 percentage point decline in THSRC’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, reflecting the high fixed-cost structure of the company’s business, it said.

The funds from operations to debt ration would decelerate to between 7 and 9 percent this year, from 11.5 percent last year, still above the rating trigger of 6 percent, Taiwan Ratings said, adding that the ratio could then rise to between 11 and 13 percent next year.