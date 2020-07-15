The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations of Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC, 台灣高鐵) could wind down in the second half of the year, making credit adjustments unnecessary, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said on Monday.
“We believe THSRC has sufficient buffer to keep its current credit rating at ‘twAA+’ with a stable outlook,” the local arm of S&P Global Ratings said in a report.
Demand for high-speed rail services has recovered after the government loosened social distancing requirements on transportation services early last month, the ratings agency said.
Passenger volume plunged in the first five months, but has seen a pickup since May when the pandemic was brought under control, it said.
Even though passenger volume was 21 percent weaker year-on-year last month, the pace of decline eased significantly from a 48 percent slump recorded in April, Taiwan Ratings said.
Taiwan Ratings said that it expects passenger volume to increase notably on the back of a strong rebound in domestic travel, thanks in part to government stimulus measures.
Passenger volume could fully recover by the end of this year or early next year, assuming the pandemic remains under control, it said.
That means THSRC’s revenue could decline by 15 to 20 percent this year, but increase by 16.5 to 18.5 percent next year, the ratings agency said.
The revenue retreat this year would lead to a 5 to 7 percentage point decline in THSRC’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, reflecting the high fixed-cost structure of the company’s business, it said.
The funds from operations to debt ration would decelerate to between 7 and 9 percent this year, from 11.5 percent last year, still above the rating trigger of 6 percent, Taiwan Ratings said, adding that the ratio could then rise to between 11 and 13 percent next year.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this