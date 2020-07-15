Walsin planning to raise stake in Silitech to 26%

SAYING GOODBYE: Directors Anson Chiu and King Yung-chou, who had represented Lite-On on Silitech’s board, resigned following the announcement of the Walsin deal

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技), the nation’s second-biggest passive components supplier, yesterday said that it plans to raise its stake in Silitech Technology Corp (閎暉科技) from 15 percent to about 26 percent to strengthen the companies’ presence in the global automotive components market.

Walsin plans to subscribe to 9 million shares of Silitech via a private placement, a company statement submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

That would cost Walsin about NT$256.05 million (US$8.65 million) based on the NT$28.45 closing price of Silitech shares in Taipei trading yesterday.

Walsin’s 15 percent stake in Silitech makes it the second-biggest shareholder in the supplier of handset keypads and auto components after Lite-On Technology Corp’s (光寶科技) 33.87 percent stake.

The deal is expected to help “deepen the companies’ partnership and boost their market share in the automotive sector,” a company statement said.

It “will also help expand the company’s [Walsin] operational scale and profits,” it added.

Walsin posted revenue of NT$30.13 billion for last year, with 6.6 percent derived from passive automotive components, the company’s financial statement showed.

Automotive components contributed about 52 percent of Silitech’s revenue of NT$2.3 billion last year, according to its financial statement.

Silitech plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting on Aug. 31 to approve the deal, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday.

In a separate filing, Silitech said directors Anson Chiu (邱森彬) and King Yung-chou (金用周), who represented Lite-On on the company’s seven-seat board, resigned yesterday.

Their terms were due to expire in June next year.

Shareholders are to elect two new directors to fill the vacant positions at the extraordinary general meeting, Silitech said.

Walsin last week posted revenue of NT$3.17 billion for last month, up 9.9 percent from NT$2.88 billion the previous month and 33.5 percent from NT$2.37 billion a year earlier.

However, overall shipments fell month-on-month due to fewer working days because of the Dragon Boat Festival and inventory stocktaking, the company said.

Cumulative revenue in the first six months of the year fell 6.58 percent year-on-year to NT$15.14 billion from NT$16.21 billion, Walsin said.

Silitech posted revenue of NT$129.11 million for last month, up 27.42 percent from NT$101.33 million in May, but down 21.06 percent from NT$163.56 million the previous year.

Cumulative revenue in the first six months of the year was NT$753.72 million, down 29 percent from NT$1.06 billion in the same period last year.