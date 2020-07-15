Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技), the nation’s second-biggest passive components supplier, yesterday said that it plans to raise its stake in Silitech Technology Corp (閎暉科技) from 15 percent to about 26 percent to strengthen the companies’ presence in the global automotive components market.
Walsin plans to subscribe to 9 million shares of Silitech via a private placement, a company statement submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.
That would cost Walsin about NT$256.05 million (US$8.65 million) based on the NT$28.45 closing price of Silitech shares in Taipei trading yesterday.
Walsin’s 15 percent stake in Silitech makes it the second-biggest shareholder in the supplier of handset keypads and auto components after Lite-On Technology Corp’s (光寶科技) 33.87 percent stake.
The deal is expected to help “deepen the companies’ partnership and boost their market share in the automotive sector,” a company statement said.
It “will also help expand the company’s [Walsin] operational scale and profits,” it added.
Walsin posted revenue of NT$30.13 billion for last year, with 6.6 percent derived from passive automotive components, the company’s financial statement showed.
Automotive components contributed about 52 percent of Silitech’s revenue of NT$2.3 billion last year, according to its financial statement.
Silitech plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting on Aug. 31 to approve the deal, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday.
In a separate filing, Silitech said directors Anson Chiu (邱森彬) and King Yung-chou (金用周), who represented Lite-On on the company’s seven-seat board, resigned yesterday.
Their terms were due to expire in June next year.
Shareholders are to elect two new directors to fill the vacant positions at the extraordinary general meeting, Silitech said.
Walsin last week posted revenue of NT$3.17 billion for last month, up 9.9 percent from NT$2.88 billion the previous month and 33.5 percent from NT$2.37 billion a year earlier.
However, overall shipments fell month-on-month due to fewer working days because of the Dragon Boat Festival and inventory stocktaking, the company said.
Cumulative revenue in the first six months of the year fell 6.58 percent year-on-year to NT$15.14 billion from NT$16.21 billion, Walsin said.
Silitech posted revenue of NT$129.11 million for last month, up 27.42 percent from NT$101.33 million in May, but down 21.06 percent from NT$163.56 million the previous year.
Cumulative revenue in the first six months of the year was NT$753.72 million, down 29 percent from NT$1.06 billion in the same period last year.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this