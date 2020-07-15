AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創) should swing back into the black this quarter, joining their peers in benefiting from a V-shaped recovery as panel prices surged up to 40 percent quarter-on-quarter, consulting group Omdia said yesterday.
That would be positive news for AUO and Innolux, which have been struggling to eke out a profit over the past five to six quarters as Chinese panel makers ramped up capacity and locked prices into a downward spiral.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic unexpectedly stimulated TV sales in the first half of this year, especially in North America, Europe and China, Omdia senior director David Hsieh (謝勤益) told reporters on the sidelines of an annual display forum in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
“TV vendors were originally very pessimistic about TV sales this year, given the fallout from the pandemic on the global economy,” Hsieh said. “But, to their surprise, consumers are spending more on TVs, rather than buying mobile phones.”
As a result, TV vendors have boosted panel display orders significantly this quarter and are stocking up for the second half of this year, Hsieh said.
The buying spree triggered a sharp price hike in TV panels last month, which is likely to carry into this month, he said.
“Prices for almost all TV panels are to increase US$5 to US$10 per unit in July alone. This is a very strong price increase,” Hsieh said. “With such a price hike, all panel makers should return to the black in the third quarter.”
This quarter as a whole, TV panel prices are expected to jump 30 to 40 percent quarter-on-quarter, Hsieh said, adding that such a spike “has never been seen before.”
PC and monitor panels have been showing vibrant demand amid the pandemic, thanks to an increase in people working from home and the demand for home entertainment due to lockdowns, the researcher said.
Omdia expects panel prices to start falling next quarter, when demand is expected to diminish.
Panel makers should expect supply constraints next year, it said, adding that global supply capacity is only expected to grow 1 percent year-on-year, because Samsung Electronics Co and LG Display Co plan to shut large-panel manufacturing fabs, while panel demand is expected to increase 10 percent.
The US-China trade spat is likely to spur demand for OLED panels next year, Omdia said.
Due to an export ban imposed by the US, Huawei Technologies Co (華為) would likely be forced to use MediaTek Inc’s (聯發科) less-advanced chips in its smartphones, instead of the high-end processors designed by its subsidiary HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思), Hsieh said.
Huawei might replace LCD panels with advanced OLED panels in most of its smartphones to enhance their specifications, he added.
OLED panel shipments are expected to fall 1.2 percent annually to 465 million units this year, rather than increase 8.92 percent, as it estimated before the outbreak, Omdia said, adding that the decline could be attributed to sagging demand for premium smartphones, which are usually outfitted with OLED panels.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
ELECTRIC FARMLAND: TSMC’s proposal to clear 230 hectares of reforested land for what would become Taiwan’s largest photovoltaic solar farm has generated concerns New rules curbing solar farms built on agricultural land sparked fierce debate at a packed public hearing at the Legislative Yuan yesterday, with industry representatives saying that the new restrictions would endanger President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) green energy goals, while agricultural officials emphasized the importance of protecting farmers and the environment. The Tsai administration has set a target to generate 20 percent of the nation’s power from renewable sources by 2025, by which time it also aims to install 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power, including 6GW from rooftop solar systems and 14GW from ground-mounted solar farms. Although rooftop solar systems are
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this