EQUITIES
TAIEX closes above 12,200
The TAIEX yesterday rose 1.14 percent to close above 12,200 points, helped by gains on US markets on Friday amid optimism over the development of drugs to fight COVID-19. Interest focused on the technology sector led by semiconductor stocks, in particular contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), but buying also spread to select old-economy stocks with sizeable property assets, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 137.88 points at 12,211.56. Turnover was NT$209.252 billion (US$7.07 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$4.38 billion of shares, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
TSMC stock at new high
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) market capitalization continued to rise yesterday, after the company last week reported record-high revenue for last month. Shares of TSMC rose 1.72 percent to close at the day’s high of NT$354.5, vaulting the stock’s market cap to a new high of NT$9.19 trillion. TSMC on Friday reported consolidated sales of NT$120.88 billion for last month, up 28.8 percent from a month earlier and 40.8 percent from a year earlier. TSMC remains a favorite among foreign institutional investors, who bought a net 111.71 million of the company’s shares in the nine trading sessions prior to yesterday.
LISTED COMPANIES
Revenue increases 6.05%
Publicly listed companies reported combined revenue of NT$2.72 trillion for last month, up 6.05 percent from a year earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. A total of 425 companies experienced revenue growth, while 519 firms experienced declines in revenue, the stock exchange said. The main sectors reporting revenue growth last month were the building materials and construction, finance and insurance, and semiconductor sectors, while the tourism, oil, gas and electricity, and shipping and transportation sectors reported declines in revenue, the exchange said. In the first half of the year, all listed companies reported combined revenue of NT$14.68 trillion, down 3.3 percent year-on-year.
E-COMMERCE
Retailers break records
PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) and Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) announced record-high revenue for last month. The two e-commerce companies are rolling out summer promotions such as flash sales, discounts and cash-back programs. Last month, PChome made NT$3.59 billion in revenue, a 20.76 percent increase from a year earlier. Revenue for the first half of the year rose 16.33 percent year-on-year to NT$20.97 billion, the company said on Friday. Momo.com’s revenue increased 35.5 percent annually to NT$5.47 billion last month, and revenue for the first half of the year reached NT$30.9 billion, up 31.4 percent year-on-year and also a record high.
MACROECONOMICS
Paper vouchers popular
As of Sunday, about 10.35 million people had applied for government’s Triple Stimulus Vouchers in paper form since orders began on July 1, data compiled by the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed. The government has commissioned the Central Engraving and Printing Plant to print the vouchers, and the number of paper vouchers is expected to reach 17 million on Monday next week. The government is prepared for the high demand, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this
‘POSITIVE EFFECT’: Phison this year began shipping SSDs to Japan’s largest pachinko maker, which uses the components in its machines featuring high-resolution graphics Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子), a designer of NAND flash memory controllers and modules, yesterday reported that revenue last quarter grew 11 percent from a year earlier on the back of new orders from Japan’s largest pachinko maker. Revenue last quarter expanded to NT$10.86 billion (US$366.82 million) from NT$9.79 billion a year earlier, Phison said. However, on a quarterly basis, revenue slumped 15.62 percent from NT$12.87 billion, it said. The Miaoli-based company said that it is benefiting from growing demand for solid-state drives (SSDs) used in devices beyond computers, which is stimulating growth for the NAND flash memory industry. Pachinko machines are one