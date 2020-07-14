Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX closes above 12,200

The TAIEX yesterday rose 1.14 percent to close above 12,200 points, helped by gains on US markets on Friday amid optimism over the development of drugs to fight COVID-19. Interest focused on the technology sector led by semiconductor stocks, in particular contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), but buying also spread to select old-economy stocks with sizeable property assets, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 137.88 points at 12,211.56. Turnover was NT$209.252 billion (US$7.07 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$4.38 billion of shares, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC stock at new high

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) market capitalization continued to rise yesterday, after the company last week reported record-high revenue for last month. Shares of TSMC rose 1.72 percent to close at the day’s high of NT$354.5, vaulting the stock’s market cap to a new high of NT$9.19 trillion. TSMC on Friday reported consolidated sales of NT$120.88 billion for last month, up 28.8 percent from a month earlier and 40.8 percent from a year earlier. TSMC remains a favorite among foreign institutional investors, who bought a net 111.71 million of the company’s shares in the nine trading sessions prior to yesterday.

LISTED COMPANIES

Revenue increases 6.05%

Publicly listed companies reported combined revenue of NT$2.72 trillion for last month, up 6.05 percent from a year earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. A total of 425 companies experienced revenue growth, while 519 firms experienced declines in revenue, the stock exchange said. The main sectors reporting revenue growth last month were the building materials and construction, finance and insurance, and semiconductor sectors, while the tourism, oil, gas and electricity, and shipping and transportation sectors reported declines in revenue, the exchange said. In the first half of the year, all listed companies reported combined revenue of NT$14.68 trillion, down 3.3 percent year-on-year.

E-COMMERCE

Retailers break records

PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) and Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) announced record-high revenue for last month. The two e-commerce companies are rolling out summer promotions such as flash sales, discounts and cash-back programs. Last month, PChome made NT$3.59 billion in revenue, a 20.76 percent increase from a year earlier. Revenue for the first half of the year rose 16.33 percent year-on-year to NT$20.97 billion, the company said on Friday. Momo.com’s revenue increased 35.5 percent annually to NT$5.47 billion last month, and revenue for the first half of the year reached NT$30.9 billion, up 31.4 percent year-on-year and also a record high.

MACROECONOMICS

Paper vouchers popular

As of Sunday, about 10.35 million people had applied for government’s Triple Stimulus Vouchers in paper form since orders began on July 1, data compiled by the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed. The government has commissioned the Central Engraving and Printing Plant to print the vouchers, and the number of paper vouchers is expected to reach 17 million on Monday next week. The government is prepared for the high demand, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday.