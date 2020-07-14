Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BIO Asia-Taiwan International Conference and Exhibition is to combine on-site and virtual presentations when it opens on Wednesday next week, the organizers said yesterday.
The pharmaceutical and biotechnology trade fair is expected to bring together industry executives and investors from Taiwan and abroad, with about 500 exhibitors at 1,100 booths, said the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization, one of the organizers.
The on-site displays at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center are to feature products for smart healthcare and innovative medicine, while exhibitors from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, Poland, Switzerland, the US and the UK would have special international pavilions, it said.
More than 2,000 one-on-one virtual meetings would also take place during the five-day show, to help promote business opportunities between Taiwan and the rest of the world, said Taiwan Bio, which is hosting the exhibition in collaboration with the US-based Biotechnology Innovation Organization.
The show’s theme is “Finding Cures in the Crisis,” and the exhibition, now in its second year, is to include online seminars and panel discussions on five major topics: combating the pandemic, advanced therapies, precision medicine, digital health, and investment and collaboration, the organizers said.
The show is to run until Sunday next week.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday posted monthly revenue that suggested second-quarter sales surpassed analysts’ estimates, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions on its second-biggest customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Apple Inc’s main iPhone chipmaker posted sales of NT$120.88 billion (US$4.08 billion) for last month, up 40.8 percent year-on-year and bringing its revenue for the second quarter to NT$310.7 billion, beating the NT$308.8 billion analysts expected on average. TSMC, a barometer for the industry thanks to its heft in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its revenue outlook for this
‘POSITIVE EFFECT’: Phison this year began shipping SSDs to Japan’s largest pachinko maker, which uses the components in its machines featuring high-resolution graphics Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子), a designer of NAND flash memory controllers and modules, yesterday reported that revenue last quarter grew 11 percent from a year earlier on the back of new orders from Japan’s largest pachinko maker. Revenue last quarter expanded to NT$10.86 billion (US$366.82 million) from NT$9.79 billion a year earlier, Phison said. However, on a quarterly basis, revenue slumped 15.62 percent from NT$12.87 billion, it said. The Miaoli-based company said that it is benefiting from growing demand for solid-state drives (SSDs) used in devices beyond computers, which is stimulating growth for the NAND flash memory industry. Pachinko machines are one