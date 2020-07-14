Taiwan biotech show combines online, on-site events

Staff writer, with CNA





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BIO Asia-Taiwan International Conference and Exhibition is to combine on-site and virtual presentations when it opens on Wednesday next week, the organizers said yesterday.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology trade fair is expected to bring together industry executives and investors from Taiwan and abroad, with about 500 exhibitors at 1,100 booths, said the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization, one of the organizers.

The on-site displays at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center are to feature products for smart healthcare and innovative medicine, while exhibitors from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, Poland, Switzerland, the US and the UK would have special international pavilions, it said.

More than 2,000 one-on-one virtual meetings would also take place during the five-day show, to help promote business opportunities between Taiwan and the rest of the world, said Taiwan Bio, which is hosting the exhibition in collaboration with the US-based Biotechnology Innovation Organization.

The show’s theme is “Finding Cures in the Crisis,” and the exhibition, now in its second year, is to include online seminars and panel discussions on five major topics: combating the pandemic, advanced therapies, precision medicine, digital health, and investment and collaboration, the organizers said.

The show is to run until Sunday next week.