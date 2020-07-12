Asian shares slipped on Friday, paring the week’s advance, as a stock rally in China cooled and concerns resurfaced that rising numbers of COVID-19 cases would hurt the global economic recovery.
Shares in China fell about 1 percent as selling by state-backed funds signaled that authorities wanted to slow the pace of gains following the Shanghai Composite’s eight-day winning streak.
“Optimism is giving way to de-risking into the weekend,” AxiCorp Financial Services Pty chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said. “The more uncertainty grows around the economic recovery front, the more cause for investors wanting to book profits even if volatility is not picking up that much.”
Record deaths in Florida and California again put the spotlight on the spread of the coronavirus in the US.
Elsewhere, the Hong Kong government would announce an immediate suspension of all schools as local cases jump, according to a report.
While optimists are betting that fiscal and monetary support will contain the fallout and cited US jobs data on Thursday that came in better than expected, others pointed out that the labor market is still treacherous.
The TAIEX on Friday fell 1 percent to 12,073.68, down 0.4 percent for the week.
Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, tracking Chinese equities, as a heated rally there ground to a halt after state funds announced stake cuts in companies and on signs of renewed Sino-US tensions.
At the close of trade, the Hang Seng Index was down 482.75 points, or 1.84 percent, at 25,727.41, down 2.3 percent for the week.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index on Friday fell 2.23 percent to 10,541.26, down 1.7 percent weekly.
The energy sub-index of the Hang Seng dropped 2.4 percent on Friday, while the IT sector fell 1.9 percent. The financial sector ended 2 percent lower and the property sector dipped 0.9 percent.
Japan’s TOPIX declined 1.4 percent, bringing its weekly loss to 2.7 percent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.6 percent, down 1.6 percent for the week.
India’s NIFTY 50 ended Friday 0.4 percent lower and was virtually unchanged for the week. The SENSEX also slipped 0.4 percent on Friday, but gained 0.3 percent for the week.
Bursa Malaysia fell 2 percent on Friday, but still soared 6.1 percent for the week.
The PSE Composite Index in Manila edged up 0.08 percent on Friday, but fell 2 percent from last week.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
‘SENSITIVE MARKETS’: The previously unannounced project would involve the company handing over control of data to a third party to sidestep privacy concerns Google has abandoned plans to offer a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries due in part to concerns over geopolitical tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, two employees familiar with the matter said, revealing the challenges for US tech giants to secure business in those markets. In May, the search giant shut down the initiative, known as “Isolated Region” and which sought to address nations’ desires to control data within their borders, the employees said. The action was considered a “massive strategy shift,” said one of the employees, who added that Isolated Region had involved hundreds of employees