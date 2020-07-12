Asian stocks pare weekly gains as China rally ends

Bloomberg and Reuters





Asian shares slipped on Friday, paring the week’s advance, as a stock rally in China cooled and concerns resurfaced that rising numbers of COVID-19 cases would hurt the global economic recovery.

Shares in China fell about 1 percent as selling by state-backed funds signaled that authorities wanted to slow the pace of gains following the Shanghai Composite’s eight-day winning streak.

“Optimism is giving way to de-risking into the weekend,” AxiCorp Financial Services Pty chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said. “The more uncertainty grows around the economic recovery front, the more cause for investors wanting to book profits even if volatility is not picking up that much.”

Record deaths in Florida and California again put the spotlight on the spread of the coronavirus in the US.

Elsewhere, the Hong Kong government would announce an immediate suspension of all schools as local cases jump, according to a report.

While optimists are betting that fiscal and monetary support will contain the fallout and cited US jobs data on Thursday that came in better than expected, others pointed out that the labor market is still treacherous.

The TAIEX on Friday fell 1 percent to 12,073.68, down 0.4 percent for the week.

Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, tracking Chinese equities, as a heated rally there ground to a halt after state funds announced stake cuts in companies and on signs of renewed Sino-US tensions.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng Index was down 482.75 points, or 1.84 percent, at 25,727.41, down 2.3 percent for the week.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index on Friday fell 2.23 percent to 10,541.26, down 1.7 percent weekly.

The energy sub-index of the Hang Seng dropped 2.4 percent on Friday, while the IT sector fell 1.9 percent. The financial sector ended 2 percent lower and the property sector dipped 0.9 percent.

Japan’s TOPIX declined 1.4 percent, bringing its weekly loss to 2.7 percent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.6 percent, down 1.6 percent for the week.

India’s NIFTY 50 ended Friday 0.4 percent lower and was virtually unchanged for the week. The SENSEX also slipped 0.4 percent on Friday, but gained 0.3 percent for the week.

Bursa Malaysia fell 2 percent on Friday, but still soared 6.1 percent for the week.

The PSE Composite Index in Manila edged up 0.08 percent on Friday, but fell 2 percent from last week.

