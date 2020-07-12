US stocks rose on Friday as a positive analysis on Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 helped to soothe investor worries over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the US, and as financial shares surged.
The NASDAQ Composite posted its sixth record closing high in seven days, but the index underperformed both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500, in a reversal of a recent trend.
The S&P 500 financials index rose 3.5 percent, leading sector gains and giving the S&P 500 its biggest boost. Bank of America Corp shares increased 5.5 percent, Citigroup Inc jumped 6.5 percent and JPMorgan Chase & Co climbed 5.5 percent ahead of their financial results next week, which would mark the beginning of the second-quarter earnings season.
Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management in Seattle, said there was a rotation “from winners into laggards” in Friday’s trading, with the earnings period around the corner.
The US on Thursday registered the largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 infections globally for the second day in a row, forcing Americans to take new precautions. Several states have already backpedaled on reopening plans.
Gilead’s remdesivir significantly improved clinical recovery and reduced the risk of death in COVID-19 patients, additional data from a late-stage study showed.
The drugmaker’s shares climbed 2.2 percent as it said the finding required confirmation in clinical trials.
“That kind of dampened some of the concern that’s been building over the past few days around the increased virus cases in the southern states,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management LLC in Minneapolis.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 369.21 points, or 1.44 percent, to 26,075.3, the S&P 500 gained 32.99 points, or 1.05 percent, to 3,185.04 and the NASDAQ Composite added 69.69 points, or 0.66 percent, to 10,617.44.
For the week, the Dow rose 1 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.8 percent and the NASDAQ jumped 4 percent.
The CBOE Volatility index ended down on the day and fell 0.39 points for the week.
Overall profits for S&P 500 companies are expected to have fallen more than 40 percent in the second quarter, which would be the biggest quarterly profit decline since the financial crisis, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The first coronavirus cases in the US were identified in January and within weeks much of the economy was shut down to slow the spread, throwing millions of Americans into unemployment. Companies across a range of industries have been dealing with the aftermath ever since.
The S&P 500 is up more than 40 percent from its March 23 bottom, thanks in part to economic data that have pointed to a revival in business activity last month.
Carnival Corp jumped 10.8 percent after the cruise line operator said it was planning to resume operations in a phased manner and would operate with a smaller fleet.
Netflix Inc rose 8.1 percent after Goldman Sachs hiked its price target on the video streaming service’s shares.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by a 2.87-to-1 ratio; on NASDAQ, a 1.62-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 85 new highs and 17 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 9.57 billion shares, compared with the 11.93 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.
