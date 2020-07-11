PANEL MAKERS
Production to be relocated
Japan Display Inc is looking to relocate some automotive panel production back to Japan after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its supply chain in China, chief manufacturing officer Kazutaka Nagaoka said yesterday. Under the plan, Japan Display would boost production at its plant in Tottori, Japan, to supply panels to major Japanese automakers, Nagaoka said in an interview. He declined to give a time frame or an amount for the investment.
BREWERS
Carlsberg outlook uncertain
Carlsberg A/S said that its first-half profit declined and the outlook for summer beer sales is uncertain as the COVID-19 pandemic expands in Russia, one of its largest markets. Operating profit fell about 8.9 percent in the first half, the Danish brewer said yesterday. Sales in eastern Europe have not yet been hit hard by the pandemic, though revenue from western Europe dropped 15 percent in the second quarter. Carlsberg said so far its business in eastern Europe has been shielded by its limited exposure to the bar and restaurant market.
RETAILERS
Muji USA goes bankrupt
The US entity of Japanese retailer Muji, known for its minimalist home goods, has filed for bankruptcy, adding to a growing list of retailers reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Muji USA Ltd, which is owned by Japan’s Ryohin Keikaku Co, filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware, according to a filing. It listed assets and liabilities in the range of US$50 million to US$100 million, and estimated the number of creditors at 200 to 999.
SOUTH KOREA
Property taxes to be hiked
The government yesterday said that it plans to further tighten property market rules and impose heavier taxes on multiple homeowners, as more than 20 rounds of cooling measures introduced in the past three years have failed to calm runaway house prices. Real-estate taxes on properties valued at more than 600 million won (US$500,020) for multiple home owners would be increased, while capital gains tax rates would also be raised, Minister of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki said. The proposed measures need parliamentary approval.
TELECOMS
CDP in Telecom Italia talks
Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is in preliminary talks to buy a stake in some of Telecom Italia SpA’s fixed-line assets, people familiar with the matter said. CDP would join Swisscom AG’s Fastweb SpA and private equity firm KKR & Co in becoming investors in Telecom Italia’s secondary grid, covering cables from street cabinets to premises, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are not public. The potential purchase could accelerate a partial spinoff of the telecom’s network, while bolstering what the Italian government sees as a key strategic asset.
BANKING
PBOC sells Indian shares
China’s central bank has sold at least some of its stake in India’s Housing Development Finance Corp, according to shareholder details. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) at the end of last month dropped off the list of investors holding at least a 1 percent stake in the company. The bank held about 17.5 million shares, or a 1.01 percent stake, at the end of March. It could not be ascertained if the bank continues to hold any stake in the mortgage lender.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
A Bollywood actor’s face tattooed on his arm, Sandeep Bacche’s devotion shocks few in India where stars enjoy semi-divine status, but even there the hallowed silver screen might be losing its shine to streaming services and pandemic fears. “Whenever things get better and theaters begin operations, I will watch three movies a day for sure just as a way to celebrate,” said the Mumbai rickshaw driver, who is recovering from the virus himself. However, others might not join the party. With cinemas shut for months due to a COVID-19 lockdown, and little prospect they will reopen soon, frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to