World Business Quick Take

Agencies





PANEL MAKERS

Production to be relocated

Japan Display Inc is looking to relocate some automotive panel production back to Japan after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its supply chain in China, chief manufacturing officer Kazutaka Nagaoka said yesterday. Under the plan, Japan Display would boost production at its plant in Tottori, Japan, to supply panels to major Japanese automakers, Nagaoka said in an interview. He declined to give a time frame or an amount for the investment.

BREWERS

Carlsberg outlook uncertain

Carlsberg A/S said that its first-half profit declined and the outlook for summer beer sales is uncertain as the COVID-19 pandemic expands in Russia, one of its largest markets. Operating profit fell about 8.9 percent in the first half, the Danish brewer said yesterday. Sales in eastern Europe have not yet been hit hard by the pandemic, though revenue from western Europe dropped 15 percent in the second quarter. Carlsberg said so far its business in eastern Europe has been shielded by its limited exposure to the bar and restaurant market.

RETAILERS

Muji USA goes bankrupt

The US entity of Japanese retailer Muji, known for its minimalist home goods, has filed for bankruptcy, adding to a growing list of retailers reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Muji USA Ltd, which is owned by Japan’s Ryohin Keikaku Co, filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware, according to a filing. It listed assets and liabilities in the range of US$50 million to US$100 million, and estimated the number of creditors at 200 to 999.

SOUTH KOREA

Property taxes to be hiked

The government yesterday said that it plans to further tighten property market rules and impose heavier taxes on multiple homeowners, as more than 20 rounds of cooling measures introduced in the past three years have failed to calm runaway house prices. Real-estate taxes on properties valued at more than 600 million won (US$500,020) for multiple home owners would be increased, while capital gains tax rates would also be raised, Minister of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki said. The proposed measures need parliamentary approval.

TELECOMS

CDP in Telecom Italia talks

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is in preliminary talks to buy a stake in some of Telecom Italia SpA’s fixed-line assets, people familiar with the matter said. CDP would join Swisscom AG’s Fastweb SpA and private equity firm KKR & Co in becoming investors in Telecom Italia’s secondary grid, covering cables from street cabinets to premises, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are not public. The potential purchase could accelerate a partial spinoff of the telecom’s network, while bolstering what the Italian government sees as a key strategic asset.

BANKING

PBOC sells Indian shares

China’s central bank has sold at least some of its stake in India’s Housing Development Finance Corp, according to shareholder details. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) at the end of last month dropped off the list of investors holding at least a 1 percent stake in the company. The bank held about 17.5 million shares, or a 1.01 percent stake, at the end of March. It could not be ascertained if the bank continues to hold any stake in the mortgage lender.