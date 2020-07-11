Global PC shipments climbed in the second quarter, as vendors patched supply-chain issues and consumer demand for laptops surged with more people forced to work from home.
PC makers shipped 2.8 percent more devices in the second quarter compared with the same period the previous year, 64.8 million units, according to preliminary data released on Thursday by researcher Gartner Inc.
Rival industry analyst International Data Corp (IDC) pegged the year-on-year increase at 11 percent.
Both firms said that the increase was fueled by particularly strong growth in Europe and the US.
Major PC makers endured supply-chain breakdowns during the first quarter, when the COVID-19 pandemic ground some manufacturing to a halt in the Asia-Pacific region, which produces key computer components.
Vendors had little stock for some products, while also facing stronger demand as billions of people around the world fled their offices to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
PC REVIVAL
“The strong demand driven by work-from-home as well as e-learning needs has surpassed previous expectations and has once again put the PC at the center of consumers’ tech portfolio,” IDC research manager Jitesh Ubrani said in a statement.
HP Inc and China’s Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) each held about a 25 percent share of the global market.
Gartner put Lenovo slightly ahead, while IDC had Palo Alto, California-based HP as No. 1 for the quarter.
Dell Technologies Inc and Apple Inc rounded out the top four on both lists.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
A Bollywood actor’s face tattooed on his arm, Sandeep Bacche’s devotion shocks few in India where stars enjoy semi-divine status, but even there the hallowed silver screen might be losing its shine to streaming services and pandemic fears. “Whenever things get better and theaters begin operations, I will watch three movies a day for sure just as a way to celebrate,” said the Mumbai rickshaw driver, who is recovering from the virus himself. However, others might not join the party. With cinemas shut for months due to a COVID-19 lockdown, and little prospect they will reopen soon, frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to