The US is to announce sanctions against France over its digital services tax, but would defer them while France defers tax collections from US technology firms, US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday.
The sanctions are tied to a US Section 301 probe into France’s digital tax, which Washington says discriminates against US technology firms such as Alphabet Inc’s Google, Facebook Inc and Apple Inc.
The US last month withdrew from multilateral talks to reach a global solution on digital services taxation, citing a lack of progress in the negotiations.
“We’re going to announce that we’re going to be taking certain sanctions against France, suspending them like they’re suspending collection of the taxes right now,” Lighthizer told an online event hosted by the London-based Chatham House think tank.
Officials from the EU delegation and the French embassy in Washington were not immediately available to comment.
One source said the USTR could reserve the right to impose tariffs on about US$500 million of French goods that were included in a larger list published in December last year, while deferring implementation.
The USTR in December last year said that it could impose punitive duties of up to 100 percent on US$2.4 billion of imports from France, including goods such as Champagne, handbags and cheese, after concluding the French tax would harm US technology companies.
The list targeted some products that were spared from 25 percent tariffs imposed by the US over disputed EU aircraft subsidies, including sparkling wines, handbags and makeup.
The issue is to be a topic when finance ministers from both the G7 and G20 meet in the coming weeks.
Lighthizer on Thursday also said that the world needed either a multilateral system to govern global trade or a series of bilateral agreements, but the two were in conflict with each other, adding that Europe’s proliferation of 77 bilateral free-trade agreements (FTAs) was “one of the biggest challenges to the multilateral trading system.”
He said that to revive the multilateral trading system enshrined in the WTO, there needed to be a “reset” on global tariff rates, an end to making new trade rules through WTO litigation, and new ways to effectively deal with China’s state-directed economic model and non-tariff barriers, such as product and food safety standards.
“The FTAs, in my opinion, we should just get rid of them. We should have a multilateral system or a bunch of bilateral systems,” Lighthizer said. “And to be honest, I can go either way, but we can’t have people who … profess to multilateralism and then go around basically being the biggest proponents of a bilateral system.”
The US last week launched a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, and is in the process of negotiating bilateral trade deals with the UK and Kenya after activating a “phase 1” trade agreement with China in February.
Lighthizer and US President Donald Trump have long argued that bilateral trade deals are better for the US than multilateral ones, such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Trump pulled the US out of the partnership on his third day in office in 2017.
