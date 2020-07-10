Acer posts 4.9% jump in revenue, to NT$25 billion

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) on Wednesday reported that revenue last month increased 4.9 percent year-on-year to NT$25.67 billion (US$867.79 million), after an annual increase of 21.1 percent in May.

On a monthly basis, last month’s revenue grew 27.2 percent, compared with 2.2 percent the previous month.

In the second quarter, cumulative revenue was NT$65.6 billion, up 34.3 percent from the previous quarter and 19 percent higher than a year earlier, making it the best quarter in 10 quarters, Acer said in a statement.

Acer attributed the quarterly strength to demand triggered by work-from-home and distance learning trends, in addition to excellent end-to-end supply chain collaboration with its suppliers.

By product, revenue generated by Chromebooks surged 74.8 percent last quarter from the previous quarter, followed by a 70.9 percent increase for gaming products, 48.4 percent growth for notebook PCs and a 28.9 percent rise for monitors, Acer said.

Among its regional operations, the Middle East and Africa topped other regions with a 60 percent quarterly growth in revenue, followed by Pan America with 35.6 percent advance, it said.

Overall, Acer’s revenue for the first half of the year was NT$114.46 billion, up 4.2 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, contract electronics manufacturers Wistron Corp (緯創) and Inventec Corp (英業達) reported their best-ever monthly revenue for this year due to increasing demand from the work-from-home trend, and high shipments of laptops and server products.

Wistron’s revenue was NT$79.01 billion last month, up 1.91 percent year-on-year and 4.89 percent month-on-month, while Inventec’s sales rose 11.95 percent annually and 15.95 percent monthly to NT$53.41 billion, each company’s data showed.

That brought second-quarter revenue to NT$221.19 billion for Wistron and NT$148.76 billion for Inventec, also records for the quarter for both firms.

However, cumulative revenue for the first two quarters of the year declined 4.1 percent year-on-year to NT$394.88 billion for Wistron and dropped 2.16 percent to NT$237.44 billion for Inventec, their data showed.