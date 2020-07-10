PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) on Wednesday reported that revenue last month increased 4.9 percent year-on-year to NT$25.67 billion (US$867.79 million), after an annual increase of 21.1 percent in May.
On a monthly basis, last month’s revenue grew 27.2 percent, compared with 2.2 percent the previous month.
In the second quarter, cumulative revenue was NT$65.6 billion, up 34.3 percent from the previous quarter and 19 percent higher than a year earlier, making it the best quarter in 10 quarters, Acer said in a statement.
Acer attributed the quarterly strength to demand triggered by work-from-home and distance learning trends, in addition to excellent end-to-end supply chain collaboration with its suppliers.
By product, revenue generated by Chromebooks surged 74.8 percent last quarter from the previous quarter, followed by a 70.9 percent increase for gaming products, 48.4 percent growth for notebook PCs and a 28.9 percent rise for monitors, Acer said.
Among its regional operations, the Middle East and Africa topped other regions with a 60 percent quarterly growth in revenue, followed by Pan America with 35.6 percent advance, it said.
Overall, Acer’s revenue for the first half of the year was NT$114.46 billion, up 4.2 percent year-on-year.
Meanwhile, contract electronics manufacturers Wistron Corp (緯創) and Inventec Corp (英業達) reported their best-ever monthly revenue for this year due to increasing demand from the work-from-home trend, and high shipments of laptops and server products.
Wistron’s revenue was NT$79.01 billion last month, up 1.91 percent year-on-year and 4.89 percent month-on-month, while Inventec’s sales rose 11.95 percent annually and 15.95 percent monthly to NT$53.41 billion, each company’s data showed.
That brought second-quarter revenue to NT$221.19 billion for Wistron and NT$148.76 billion for Inventec, also records for the quarter for both firms.
However, cumulative revenue for the first two quarters of the year declined 4.1 percent year-on-year to NT$394.88 billion for Wistron and dropped 2.16 percent to NT$237.44 billion for Inventec, their data showed.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
