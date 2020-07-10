The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Tuesday fined state-run Chang Hwa Bank (CHB, 彰化銀行) NT$12 million (US$405,666) for contravening the Banking Act (銀行法) after one of its consultants allegedly stole money from clients.
The consultant, surnamed Lin (林), from August 2009 to June last year allegedly borrowed NT$13.34 million from four clients. Over the same period, Lin also allegedly took NT$49.64 million from the clients’ accounts without informing them, the commission said.
The FSC said that Lin allegedly had access to the clients’ seals, and therefore Lin was able to move client money while pretending to help them make money transfers or deposits.
Lin allegedly used most of the money to make up losses for other clients, who Lin had promised fixed returns for participating in certain investment programs, the commission said.
Lin also allegedly spent some of the money, the commission added.
The bank discharged Lin, reported the case to the commission and conducted an investigation, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-Chi (林志吉) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
The commission’s punishment against Chang Hwa Bank came after the regulator in January fined Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) and E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$12 million each after consultants were found to have stolen NT$100 million from clients.
