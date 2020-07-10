Renaissance Taipei Shihlin Hotel (台北士林萬麗酒店) yesterday said it expects a rebound in room and restaurant sales in the second half of the year, but business might not return to pre-pandemic levels due to lingering border controls, officials said yesterday.
Like other international hotels, the city resort, located across from popular tourist attraction Shilin Residence (士林官邸), saw occupancy rates fall below 20 percent during the COVID-19 outbreak from February to April, food and beverage director Jerry Cheng (政佳睿) said.
Things started to improve in May, when the hotel had full occupancy over Mother’s Day weekend and the Dragon Boat Festival, and it might gather more momentum after authorities in early last month eased social distancing requirements, the hotel said.
Starting yesterday, the property of 104 guest rooms made its buffet restaurant Shihlin Kitchen (士林廚房) serve semi-buffet meals that feature wagyu beef, lobsters, Chinese roast duck and other expensive dishes, alongside salads and dessert bars at NT$1,280 per person, Cheng said.
The adjustment is intended to set the restaurant apart from buffet facilities at Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店) and Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店), he said.
It also aims to cater to growing customer demand for healthy dishes, and woo young and fashion-savvy customers, Cheng said.
“Affluent diners assign more importance to quality than quantity of food,” Cheng said.
Similarly, while peers have adopted cutthroat discounts to lure guests, Renaissance Shihlin has held room rates at about NT$5,000 per night, from about NT$6,000 to NT$8,000 last year, for fear that deeper cuts would compromise service quality and guests would not accept upward adjustments later, Cheng said.
The hotel is seeking to attract domestic travelers, but its business would have difficulty recovering to pre-pandemic levels in the absence of foreign tourists, hotel officials said.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
A Bollywood actor’s face tattooed on his arm, Sandeep Bacche’s devotion shocks few in India where stars enjoy semi-divine status, but even there the hallowed silver screen might be losing its shine to streaming services and pandemic fears. “Whenever things get better and theaters begin operations, I will watch three movies a day for sure just as a way to celebrate,” said the Mumbai rickshaw driver, who is recovering from the virus himself. However, others might not join the party. With cinemas shut for months due to a COVID-19 lockdown, and little prospect they will reopen soon, frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to