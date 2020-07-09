JAPAN
Business bankruptcies rise
Corporate bankruptcies in the first half of the year rose for the first time in 11 years, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit hotel and restaurant businesses. There were 4,001 cases through last month, up 0.2 percent from a year earlier, said Tokyo Shoko Research, which tracks local bankruptcies. The firm yesterday said that 240 companies went bankrupt due to the pandemic. Bankruptcies in industries including accommodation and food services came in at 1,295, up 3.8 percent from last year, it said.
RETAIL
Itochu eyes FamilyMart
Itochu Corp is planning to take full control of convenience-store chain FamilyMart Co through a tender offer, the retailer said yesterday. The offer is to be valued at ￥500 billion to ￥600 billion (US$4.6 billion to US$5.6 billion), the Nikkei reported, without citing how it obtained the information. Itochu owns 50.1 percent of FamilyMart. If the tender offer is successful, it would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Itochu, one of Japan’s largest trading companies, Nikkei said.
AGRICULTURE
China tapping pork reserves
China yesterday said it plans to sell 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves as it seeks to contain rallying prices after the top consumer of the meat halted imports from dozens of overseas producers. Domestic wholesale pork prices last month jumped 16 percent, the biggest monthly gain since October last year, after Beijing suspended imports from more than 20 overseas meat plants amid concerns over COVID-19 infections among employees at the slaughterhouses.
AUTOMOBILES
China auto sales down 6.5%
Vehicle sales in China retreated last month following a rare increase in May, the China Passenger Car Association said yesterday. Retail sales of sedans, sports utility vehicles, minivans and multipurpose vehicles declined 6.5 percent to 1.68 million units from a year earlier, it said. Sales had risen 1.9 percent in May, the first increase in a year. The decline is a setback for an industry betting that demand would return as the COVID-19 pandemic eases in the country, and showrooms and malls reopen.
APPAREL
Levi Strauss cutting jobs
Levi Strauss & Co on Tuesday said that it would cut 700 office jobs, or about 15 percent of its worldwide corporate workforce, as it deals with a sharp drop in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The San Francisco-based jeans maker said the layoffs would save it about US$100 million a year and would not affect workers at its stores or factories. Its second-quarter revenue sank 62 percent to US$497.5 million, it said as it reported a loss of US$363.5 million, after reporting a profit a year earlier. Adjusted losses came to US$0.48 per share, beating Wall Street expectations.
LOGISTICS
Deutsche Post offers bonus
German logistics group Deutsche Post DHL on Tuesday said that it would pay all its employees worldwide a 300 euro (US$339) bonus to thank them for their “tireless efforts” during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 500,000 workers are set to receive the “one-time bonus” in the coming months, costing the group about 200 million euros. “We have navigated our company through this crisis very well so far. We owe this to our committed colleagues worldwide,” chief executive Frank Appel said in a statement.
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
A Bollywood actor’s face tattooed on his arm, Sandeep Bacche’s devotion shocks few in India where stars enjoy semi-divine status, but even there the hallowed silver screen might be losing its shine to streaming services and pandemic fears. “Whenever things get better and theaters begin operations, I will watch three movies a day for sure just as a way to celebrate,” said the Mumbai rickshaw driver, who is recovering from the virus himself. However, others might not join the party. With cinemas shut for months due to a COVID-19 lockdown, and little prospect they will reopen soon, frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is to issue NT$13.9 billion (US$469.5 million) in unsecured bonds to help fund its plan to expand production capacity, it said on Friday. In a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing, TSMC said the bonds would comprise three tranches: NT$5.7 billion payable over five years, NT$6.3 billion over seven years and NT$1.9 billion over 10 years. The interest rates would be 0.58 percent on the five-year bonds, 0.65 percent on the seven-year ones and 0.67 percent on the 10-year tranche, TSMC said. Capital Securities Corp (群益金鼎證券) is to serve as the main underwriter in