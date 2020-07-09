World Business Quick Take

JAPAN

Business bankruptcies rise

Corporate bankruptcies in the first half of the year rose for the first time in 11 years, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit hotel and restaurant businesses. There were 4,001 cases through last month, up 0.2 percent from a year earlier, said Tokyo Shoko Research, which tracks local bankruptcies. The firm yesterday said that 240 companies went bankrupt due to the pandemic. Bankruptcies in industries including accommodation and food services came in at 1,295, up 3.8 percent from last year, it said.

RETAIL

Itochu eyes FamilyMart

Itochu Corp is planning to take full control of convenience-store chain FamilyMart Co through a tender offer, the retailer said yesterday. The offer is to be valued at ￥500 billion to ￥600 billion (US$4.6 billion to US$5.6 billion), the Nikkei reported, without citing how it obtained the information. Itochu owns 50.1 percent of FamilyMart. If the tender offer is successful, it would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Itochu, one of Japan’s largest trading companies, Nikkei said.

AGRICULTURE

China tapping pork reserves

China yesterday said it plans to sell 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves as it seeks to contain rallying prices after the top consumer of the meat halted imports from dozens of overseas producers. Domestic wholesale pork prices last month jumped 16 percent, the biggest monthly gain since October last year, after Beijing suspended imports from more than 20 overseas meat plants amid concerns over COVID-19 infections among employees at the slaughterhouses.

AUTOMOBILES

China auto sales down 6.5%

Vehicle sales in China retreated last month following a rare increase in May, the China Passenger Car Association said yesterday. Retail sales of sedans, sports utility vehicles, minivans and multipurpose vehicles declined 6.5 percent to 1.68 million units from a year earlier, it said. Sales had risen 1.9 percent in May, the first increase in a year. The decline is a setback for an industry betting that demand would return as the COVID-19 pandemic eases in the country, and showrooms and malls reopen.

APPAREL

Levi Strauss cutting jobs

Levi Strauss & Co on Tuesday said that it would cut 700 office jobs, or about 15 percent of its worldwide corporate workforce, as it deals with a sharp drop in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The San Francisco-based jeans maker said the layoffs would save it about US$100 million a year and would not affect workers at its stores or factories. Its second-quarter revenue sank 62 percent to US$497.5 million, it said as it reported a loss of US$363.5 million, after reporting a profit a year earlier. Adjusted losses came to US$0.48 per share, beating Wall Street expectations.

LOGISTICS

Deutsche Post offers bonus

German logistics group Deutsche Post DHL on Tuesday said that it would pay all its employees worldwide a 300 euro (US$339) bonus to thank them for their “tireless efforts” during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 500,000 workers are set to receive the “one-time bonus” in the coming months, costing the group about 200 million euros. “We have navigated our company through this crisis very well so far. We owe this to our committed colleagues worldwide,” chief executive Frank Appel said in a statement.