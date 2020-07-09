NY fines Deutsche Bank US$150m over Epstein

AP, NEW YORK





Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay US$150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state announced on Tuesday.

The penalty was announced in a release by Superintendent of Financial Services Linda Lacewell.

“Despite knowing Mr Epstein’s terrible criminal history, the Bank inexcusably failed to detect or prevent millions of dollars of suspicious transactions,” Lacewell said.

According to the release, the agreement marked the first enforcement action by a regulator against a financial institution for dealings with the financier.

Epstein killed himself in August last year in a Manhattan federal jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

His ex-girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested last week and brought to New York City to face charges that she recruited girls for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s.

In civil lawsuits, she has denied involvement. Her Manhattan federal court arraignment is likely next week.

In a statement, the German bank said the settlement with New York state “reflects our unreserved and transparent cooperation with our regulator.”

The bank said that it had invested almost US$1 billion to improve its training and controls, and had boosted its staff overseeing the work to more than 1,500 employees “to continue enhancing our anti-financial crime capabilities.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement said that the bank failed to prevent millions of dollars in suspicious transactions.

Lacewell said the bank failed to properly monitor Epstein’s account activity, despite publicly available information about Epstein’s crimes.

The financier with US residences in Manhattan, Florida and New Mexico, along with homes in Paris and the Virgin Islands, had pleaded guilty to criminal sex abuse charges in Florida more than a decade ago, and was a registered sex offender before his July last year arrest on federal sex crime charges.

Lacewell said the bank processed hundreds of transactions totaling millions of dollars that, “at the very least, should have prompted additional scrutiny in light of Mr Epstein’s history.”