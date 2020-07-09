The future of top regional budget carrier AirAsia Bhd is in “significant doubt” due to the collapse in demand for air travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, its auditor said, sending its share price tumbling 18 percent yesterday.
The aviation industry is facing its biggest-ever crisis due to the pandemic, with airlines worldwide laying off huge numbers of staff, while some have already gone out of business.
AirAsia, led by chief executive Tony Fernandes, pioneered low-cost air travel across Asia in the early 2000s at a time of growing demand from a fast-emerging middle class.
Photo: Reuters
However, on Monday the debt-laden Malaysian airline reported a record quarterly loss of 803 million ringgit (US$188 million) for the first three months of the year, after being forced to ground its fleet due to the virus.
Auditor Ernst & Young on Tuesday said that “travel and border restrictions implemented by countries around the world has led to a significant fall in demand for air travel, which impacted the group’s financial performance and cash flows.”
It noted the “existence of material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt on the group’s and the company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” in an unqualified audit opinion statement to Bursa Malaysia.
The airline was already facing stiff competition from other low-cost carriers before the outbreak and had reported a net loss of 283 million ringgit last year.
However, the auditor also said AirAsia had “seen positive developments on its business operations” with the gradual lifting of travel restrictions in some countries.
Trading in AirAsia’s shares was halted yesterday morning and they crashed more than 18 percent when it resumed in the afternoon. They later closed down 16.4 percent at 0.72 ringgit.
Even before Monday’s dire results, the airline was already reported to have plans to slash hundreds of staff in response to the pandemic.
Fernandes said the coronavirus was “by far the toughest challenge we have faced since we began in 2001.”
However, he also sought to strike a positive note: “Every crisis is an obstacle to overcome, and we have restructured the group into a leaner and tighter ship.”
Since operations resumed in late April, there had been a strong rebound in demand, he said.
AirAsia had applied for bank loans to shore up liquidity, and was in talks about joint ventures and collaborations that could result in additional investments in the company, he added.
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
A Bollywood actor’s face tattooed on his arm, Sandeep Bacche’s devotion shocks few in India where stars enjoy semi-divine status, but even there the hallowed silver screen might be losing its shine to streaming services and pandemic fears. “Whenever things get better and theaters begin operations, I will watch three movies a day for sure just as a way to celebrate,” said the Mumbai rickshaw driver, who is recovering from the virus himself. However, others might not join the party. With cinemas shut for months due to a COVID-19 lockdown, and little prospect they will reopen soon, frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is to issue NT$13.9 billion (US$469.5 million) in unsecured bonds to help fund its plan to expand production capacity, it said on Friday. In a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing, TSMC said the bonds would comprise three tranches: NT$5.7 billion payable over five years, NT$6.3 billion over seven years and NT$1.9 billion over 10 years. The interest rates would be 0.58 percent on the five-year bonds, 0.65 percent on the seven-year ones and 0.67 percent on the 10-year tranche, TSMC said. Capital Securities Corp (群益金鼎證券) is to serve as the main underwriter in