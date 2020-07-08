Malaysia’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to the lowest on record and warned of lingering downside risks to the reopening economy, following months of lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
The overnight policy rate was reduced to 1.75 percent, the lowest in records dating back to 2004, as predicted by 14 of 25 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
Four had forecast a 50 basis-point cut, while seven had expected no change.
The rate cut “provides additional policy stimulus to accelerate the pace of economic recovery,” the central bank said in a statement.
Policymakers “will continue to assess evolving conditions and their implications on the overall outlook for inflation and domestic growth.”
Bank Negara Malaysia’s fourth straight rate cut comes hours after the Malaysian finance minister alluded to the fiscal and monetary policy space available to continue supporting the economy amid the worst unemployment in decades and three straight months of deflation.
The economy began reopening on May 4 after a lockdown meant to contain the pandemic shuttered businesses and left nearly 1 million people jobless.
Although activity is picking up, the pace and strength of recovery “remain subject to downside risks emanating from both domestic and external factors,” the central bank said.
Risks include further virus outbreaks, persistent weakness in the labor market and a weaker-than-expected recovery globally.
“The statement is dovish enough to expect more rate cuts, but cautious enough to manage expectations, as it mentions economic recovery,” Natixis SA senior economist Trinh Nguyen said in Hong Kong. “That means that we likely will have another 25 basis-point cut, but not much more, as the ringgit remains weak.”
Benchmark three-year government bonds extended gains after the decision, with yields falling 5 basis points to 2.14 percent. The ringgit held the bulk of its gains, rising 0.1 percent to 4.2758 per US dollar.
Malaysian Chief Statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin has said that the economy is headed for recession.
The government has announced 295 billion ringgit (US$68.97 billion) in stimulus to cushion the effects of the pandemic, and is drafting a bill of economic recovery measures.
Consumer prices have been declining since March, dropping by a record-low 2.9 percent in April and May on the back of falling transport costs.
The central bank, which previously forecast inflation in a range of minus-1.5 to 0.5 percent this year, yesterday said that full-year inflation is likely to be negative.
Bank Negara Malaysia’s Monetary Policy Committee members “remain guarded as to what the future may hold,” said Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, chief economist at Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd. “The key message from the MPC is that BNM will go the extra mile in terms of monetary policy accommodation.”
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
BAD RAP: The exchange said Tatung had seriously breached shareholders’ rights and failed to give a satisfactory explanation of its board election dispute Tatung Co (大同) shares yesterday plunged by the maximum daily limit of 10 percent to NT$18.90, the lowest in three months, after the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) on Tuesday evening changed the company’s classification to a full-delivery stock effective tomorrow. The TWSE’s move follows the company’s failure to give a clear and satisfactory explanation of why it deprived dozens of shareholders of their voting rights during a board election at the annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday morning. Under the exchange’s regulations, investors are not allowed to engage in margin trading of a full-delivery stock, TWSE spokeswoman Rebecca Chen (陳麗卿) told
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in