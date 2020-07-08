RBA highlights recovery uncertainties

CORONAVIRUS FALLOUT: The Reserve Bank of Australia’s governor said fiscal and monetary support would likely be needed ‘for some time’ to boost the economy

Bloomberg





Australia’s central bank chief highlighted worries among households and businesses about the health and economic outlook, as the nation’s successful run of COVID-19 containment was rocked by a new outbreak, damping the economy’s otherwise improving prospects.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe kept the cash rate and three-year yield target unchanged at 0.25 percent, as expected.

Soaring job advertisements and retail sales suggest that the economy is recovering, yet a spiraling rate of novel coronavirus cases in Australia’s second-largest city is a stark reminder of ongoing risks.

“The downturn has been less severe than earlier expected” and conditions have stabilized recently, Lowe said in a statement after the policy meeting.

However, “uncertainty about the health situation and the future strength of the economy is making many households and businesses cautious, and this is affecting consumption and investment plans,” he said.

The central bank is leaning on fiscal authorities to keep injecting stimulus into the economy to help make up for the retreat in private activity. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government plans to deliver an economic statement on July 23 that would outline ongoing support and where it intends to let programs expire.

New South Wales and Victoria, the nation’s most populous and economically powerful states, are to close their border tonight as Victoria authorities battle to contain Melbourne’s worst spike in novel coronavirus cases since the crisis began.

The state government announced shortly after the RBA’s decision that it is locking down the Melbourne metropolitan area for six weeks.

The Australian dollar slipped on the Victoria announcement, trading at US$0.6956 at 3:45pm in Sydney.

While Australia has been one of the standout performers globally in limiting the spread of the virus to about 9,000 cases, Victoria’s flare-up shows just how hard it is to eradicate without a vaccine, as Lowe himself said.

Australia’s economy lost more than 800,000 jobs in April and May and the unemployment rate hit 7.1 percent, with the Australian Treasury expecting it to reach 8 percent this quarter.

The government’s JobKeeper program, which pays a wage subsidy to keep workers attached to firms, has been instrumental in containing the jobless rate. The program is due to expire in September and its fate will likely be closely watched in the Morrison government’s statement this month.

“The substantial, coordinated and unprecedented easing of fiscal and monetary policy in Australia is helping the economy through this difficult period,” Lowe said. “It is likely that fiscal and monetary support will be required for some time.”

“The board will not increase the cash rate target until progress is being made towards full employment and it is confident that inflation will be sustainably within the 2 to 3 percent target band,” he said, reiterating the bank’s stance.

When questioned on the currency last month, Lowe said it is hard to argue that the exchange rate is overvalued given the relative health and economic struggles of some other countries.

The governor was a little more upbeat about the global backdrop.

“Leading indicators have generally picked up recently, suggesting the worst of the global economic contraction has now passed,” he said. “Despite this, the outlook remains uncertain and the recovery is expected to be bumpy, and will depend upon containment of the coronavirus.”