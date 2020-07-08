EQUITIES
TAIEX soars, then slides
The TAIEX yesterday closed lower after briefly soaring to its highest level in three years, as investors rushed to lock in their gains. While selling was seen in petrochemical and other non-technology shares, large-cap semiconductor shares stayed resilient, helping to prop up the market, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 23.73 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,092.97 on turnover of NT$274.586 billion (US$9.28 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$4.57 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
OPTOELECTRONICS
Analysts upbeat on Genius
Genius Electronic Optical Co (玉晶光), which supplies camera lenses for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday posted stronger-than-expected revenue for last month. Consolidated revenue rose 8.14 percent month-on-month and 29.33 percent year-on-year to NT$1.11 billion, Genius said in a regulatory filing. That was the highest monthly revenue this year and it pushed second-quarter revenue up 14 percent quarter-on-quarter and 47 percent year-on-year to NT$3.07 billion. Overall, revenue for the first half of the year surged 79.91 percent year-on-year to NT$5.77 billion, the company said. With the launch of new iPhone models later this quarter, Genius could benefit from a potential sales boom in the second half, analysts said.
IT INFRASTRUCTURE
Aten sales disappoint
Aten International Co Ltd (宏正自動科技), which provides information technology infrastructure solutions, yesterday posted revenue of NT$380.5 million for last month, up 11.94 percent month-on-month, but down 14.78 percent year-on-year. That brought the company’s revenue for the second quarter to NT$1.08 billion, down from NT$1.15 billion in the first quarter. Accumulated revenue in the first six months was NT$2.24 billion, down 7.24 percent from the same period last year. Aten’s business focuses on IT infrastructure access management solutions, as well as professional audio/video and USB products. So far this year, the company’s sales in Asia, the Americas and Europe have declined by 3 percent, 14 percent and 11 percent year-on-year respectively, it said.
LOGISTICS
Dimerco revenue slips
Dimerco Express Group (中菲行), which offers global freight-forwarding and logistics services, yesterday posted revenue of NT$2.08 billion for last month, down 23 percent month-on-month, but up 51.2 percent year-on-year. The company attributed the sequential decline to sliding medical freight demand and lower rates. After revenue in April and May set new records for the respective months, second-quarter revenue increased 67.5 percent to NT$6.94 billion, up from NT$4.14 billion in the first quarter. Accumulated revenue for the first half of the year increased 33.7 percent year-on-year to NT$11.08 billion, the company said.
APPAREL
Fulgent Sun sales slide
Shoemaker Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際) yesterday posted sales of NT$953.02 million for last month, a drop of 10.52 percent month-on-month and 31.13 percent year-on-year. With the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affecting global economic activity and leading to a conservative attitude by its brand customers, Fulgent Sun said that second-quarter revenue decreased 14.25 percent to NT$2.38 billion, from NT$2.77 billion in the first quarter. Cumulative sales in the first six months totaled NT$5.15 billion, down 13.2 percent from NT$5.93 billion a year earlier, it said.
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
BAD RAP: The exchange said Tatung had seriously breached shareholders’ rights and failed to give a satisfactory explanation of its board election dispute Tatung Co (大同) shares yesterday plunged by the maximum daily limit of 10 percent to NT$18.90, the lowest in three months, after the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) on Tuesday evening changed the company’s classification to a full-delivery stock effective tomorrow. The TWSE’s move follows the company’s failure to give a clear and satisfactory explanation of why it deprived dozens of shareholders of their voting rights during a board election at the annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday morning. Under the exchange’s regulations, investors are not allowed to engage in margin trading of a full-delivery stock, TWSE spokeswoman Rebecca Chen (陳麗卿) told
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in