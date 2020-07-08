Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX soars, then slides

The TAIEX yesterday closed lower after briefly soaring to its highest level in three years, as investors rushed to lock in their gains. While selling was seen in petrochemical and other non-technology shares, large-cap semiconductor shares stayed resilient, helping to prop up the market, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 23.73 points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,092.97 on turnover of NT$274.586 billion (US$9.28 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$4.57 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

OPTOELECTRONICS

Analysts upbeat on Genius

Genius Electronic Optical Co (玉晶光), which supplies camera lenses for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday posted stronger-than-expected revenue for last month. Consolidated revenue rose 8.14 percent month-on-month and 29.33 percent year-on-year to NT$1.11 billion, Genius said in a regulatory filing. That was the highest monthly revenue this year and it pushed second-quarter revenue up 14 percent quarter-on-quarter and 47 percent year-on-year to NT$3.07 billion. Overall, revenue for the first half of the year surged 79.91 percent year-on-year to NT$5.77 billion, the company said. With the launch of new iPhone models later this quarter, Genius could benefit from a potential sales boom in the second half, analysts said.

IT INFRASTRUCTURE

Aten sales disappoint

Aten International Co Ltd (宏正自動科技), which provides information technology infrastructure solutions, yesterday posted revenue of NT$380.5 million for last month, up 11.94 percent month-on-month, but down 14.78 percent year-on-year. That brought the company’s revenue for the second quarter to NT$1.08 billion, down from NT$1.15 billion in the first quarter. Accumulated revenue in the first six months was NT$2.24 billion, down 7.24 percent from the same period last year. Aten’s business focuses on IT infrastructure access management solutions, as well as professional audio/video and USB products. So far this year, the company’s sales in Asia, the Americas and Europe have declined by 3 percent, 14 percent and 11 percent year-on-year respectively, it said.

LOGISTICS

Dimerco revenue slips

Dimerco Express Group (中菲行), which offers global freight-forwarding and logistics services, yesterday posted revenue of NT$2.08 billion for last month, down 23 percent month-on-month, but up 51.2 percent year-on-year. The company attributed the sequential decline to sliding medical freight demand and lower rates. After revenue in April and May set new records for the respective months, second-quarter revenue increased 67.5 percent to NT$6.94 billion, up from NT$4.14 billion in the first quarter. Accumulated revenue for the first half of the year increased 33.7 percent year-on-year to NT$11.08 billion, the company said.

APPAREL

Fulgent Sun sales slide

Shoemaker Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際) yesterday posted sales of NT$953.02 million for last month, a drop of 10.52 percent month-on-month and 31.13 percent year-on-year. With the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affecting global economic activity and leading to a conservative attitude by its brand customers, Fulgent Sun said that second-quarter revenue decreased 14.25 percent to NT$2.38 billion, from NT$2.77 billion in the first quarter. Cumulative sales in the first six months totaled NT$5.15 billion, down 13.2 percent from NT$5.93 billion a year earlier, it said.