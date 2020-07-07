World Business Quick Take

HONG KONG

Business conditions stabilize

Business conditions in Hong Kong last month showed further signs of stabilization, as the government further eased social-distancing restrictions with COVID-19 infection rates largely under control. The IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index for the territory climbed to 49.6 last month, the highest since March 2018, when the reading was last above 50, which marks expansion. The results show that businesses in the territory were more willing to invest in new capacity than in previous months, yet with sentiment still negative amid concerns about the long-term economic effects of the pandemic. The survey was conducted from June 12 to 25, ahead of the implementation of the national security legislation imposed by China.

SINGAPORE

PM vows smooth change

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) yesterday said that he is determined to hand over Singapore “intact” and in “good working order” to the next generation of leaders, predicting that the COVID-19 pandemic would “weigh heavily” on the nation’s economy for at least a year. Speaking ahead of general elections on Friday, Lee said it is unclear how the pandemic would end, adding that the nation’s “biggest challenges lie ahead of us.” He said: “We don’t know how the pandemic will end or whether a lasting solution will be found in a vaccine or more effective treatment. We face a continuing danger to public health.”

GERMANY

Manufacturing rebounds

New orders for German manufacturing firms rebounded in May as COVID-19 lockdowns eased, official data showed yesterday, but the smaller-than-expected increase highlights the long road ahead for pandemic-hit economies. The indicator of future industrial activity climbed 10.4 percent month-on-month, federal statistics agency Destatis said, after a historic 26.2 percent slump in April. The Ministry of Economic Affairs said that the latest data suggested “that the industrial recession has bottomed out” in Germany. However, with order intake still almost 30 percent lower than in May last year, “the catch-up process is far from over,” it said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Car registrations fall

British new car registrations fell by one-third on an annual basis last month, when many dealerships reopened after COVID-19 lockdown measures were lifted, according to preliminary data from an industry body, a smaller drop than in March, April and May. About 145,000 units were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said. In March, demand fell 44 percent, in April by 97 percent and in May registrations were down 89 percent, it said. Year-to-date, the market was almost 50 percent behind where it was at the same time last year, it said.

BANKING

Turkey limits short-selling

Turkey imposed a ban on six foreign banks from betting against the nation’s stocks in a move that appeared to contradict recent steps toward easing such restrictions. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Merrill Lynch International, Barclays Bank PLC, Credit Suisse Group AG and Wood & Co have been barred from short-selling stocks for up to three months, Borsa Istanbul said in a statement. The announcement came less than week after the country’s Capital Markets Regulator removed a short-selling ban on its largest listed companies on Tuesday last week.