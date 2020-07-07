HONG KONG
Business conditions stabilize
Business conditions in Hong Kong last month showed further signs of stabilization, as the government further eased social-distancing restrictions with COVID-19 infection rates largely under control. The IHS Markit purchasing managers’ index for the territory climbed to 49.6 last month, the highest since March 2018, when the reading was last above 50, which marks expansion. The results show that businesses in the territory were more willing to invest in new capacity than in previous months, yet with sentiment still negative amid concerns about the long-term economic effects of the pandemic. The survey was conducted from June 12 to 25, ahead of the implementation of the national security legislation imposed by China.
SINGAPORE
PM vows smooth change
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) yesterday said that he is determined to hand over Singapore “intact” and in “good working order” to the next generation of leaders, predicting that the COVID-19 pandemic would “weigh heavily” on the nation’s economy for at least a year. Speaking ahead of general elections on Friday, Lee said it is unclear how the pandemic would end, adding that the nation’s “biggest challenges lie ahead of us.” He said: “We don’t know how the pandemic will end or whether a lasting solution will be found in a vaccine or more effective treatment. We face a continuing danger to public health.”
GERMANY
Manufacturing rebounds
New orders for German manufacturing firms rebounded in May as COVID-19 lockdowns eased, official data showed yesterday, but the smaller-than-expected increase highlights the long road ahead for pandemic-hit economies. The indicator of future industrial activity climbed 10.4 percent month-on-month, federal statistics agency Destatis said, after a historic 26.2 percent slump in April. The Ministry of Economic Affairs said that the latest data suggested “that the industrial recession has bottomed out” in Germany. However, with order intake still almost 30 percent lower than in May last year, “the catch-up process is far from over,” it said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Car registrations fall
British new car registrations fell by one-third on an annual basis last month, when many dealerships reopened after COVID-19 lockdown measures were lifted, according to preliminary data from an industry body, a smaller drop than in March, April and May. About 145,000 units were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said. In March, demand fell 44 percent, in April by 97 percent and in May registrations were down 89 percent, it said. Year-to-date, the market was almost 50 percent behind where it was at the same time last year, it said.
BANKING
Turkey limits short-selling
Turkey imposed a ban on six foreign banks from betting against the nation’s stocks in a move that appeared to contradict recent steps toward easing such restrictions. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Merrill Lynch International, Barclays Bank PLC, Credit Suisse Group AG and Wood & Co have been barred from short-selling stocks for up to three months, Borsa Istanbul said in a statement. The announcement came less than week after the country’s Capital Markets Regulator removed a short-selling ban on its largest listed companies on Tuesday last week.
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
NOT A PANACEA: Offering 5G services would not solve the problem of declining telecom incomes, chairman Sheih Chi-mau said, expecting a flat 5G telecom revenue Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday became the nation’s first telecom to debut its 5G services, offering tiered tariffs that include a threshold of NT$599 and flat rates, as it aims to switch half of its subscribers to the 5G network within three years. Subscribers would have unlimited data transmission for monthly fees starting at NT$1,399 — the same flat rate as when the company launched its 4G service in 2014 — and they can subscribe to the highest-rate plan for NT$2,699 per month for faster data transmission speeds and larger bandwidth, the company said. Data transmission speeds would be within the range
ROW: A probe would determine if the rights of shareholders who were not allowed to vote yesterday had been violated, while the stock exchange also wants answers The election of board directors yesterday at Tatung Co (大同) sparked controversy after the company blocked some institutional and individual shareholders from participating in the general shareholders’ meeting, prompting the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to announce that the vote would be investigated. Lin Kuo Wen-yen (林郭文艷) was re-elected as chairwoman of the household-appliance maker’s nine-member board, but prior to the vote she announced that several shareholders would not have voting rights. They were being denied a vote because they had contravened the Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act (企業併購法), and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and