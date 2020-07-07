The Chinese yuan yesterday led commodity currencies higher against the US dollar as investors lapped up risky assets on growing expectations of a strong Chinese economic rebound.
An index of blue-chip Chinese shares surged to its highest in five years as traders bet on a revival in China, pushing the yuan to its highest levels since March 18 against the US dollar.
“The economic recovery process looks encouraging [and] looks likely to sustain while the lack of harsh trade headlines has at least eased concerns among investors for now,” Commerzbank AG strategist Zhou Hao (周浩) said.
A revival in Chinese economic activity bodes well for Australia, as well as Europe, which counts Beijing as its biggest trading partner.
The euro rose 0.5 percent to US$1.1303 to a two-week high after data showed that orders for German industrial goods rose by 10.4 percent in May, rebounding from their biggest drop since records began in 1991 the previous month.
The Australian dollar rose 0.4 percent to US$0.6975 following a 1.2 percent gain last week, with the market focused on a Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting today.
“The markets are focused on other currency pairs, like the Australian dollar, which is still in a clear uptrend against the US dollar due to the rise in copper prices,” Mizuho Securities Co chief currency strategist Masafumi Yamamoto said.
The broad recovery in risk appetite pushed the US dollar lower. It was already grappling with a steady rise of COVID-19 cases in the US that has prompted investors to cut their exposure to the US dollar in the past few weeks.
Against a basket of currencies, the greenback edged 0.4 percent down to 96.82, its lowest since July. 2.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc revised its economic projections for the US economy down to a 4.6 percent contraction this year versus a previous estimate of minus-4.2 percent.
“The healthy rebound in consumer services spending seen since mid-April now appears likely to stall in July and August as authorities impose further restrictions to contain the virus spread,” Goldman analysts said in a note published on Saturday.
However, the analysts said they still expected growth of 5.8 percent next year and now project that unemployment will be at 9 percent at the end of this year, down from the previous estimate of 9.5 percent.
Sterling moved slightly higher to US$1.2509 amid reports that British Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak plans to raise the property tax threshold and temporarily cut the value-added tax in the hospitality sector.
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
NOT A PANACEA: Offering 5G services would not solve the problem of declining telecom incomes, chairman Sheih Chi-mau said, expecting a flat 5G telecom revenue Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday became the nation’s first telecom to debut its 5G services, offering tiered tariffs that include a threshold of NT$599 and flat rates, as it aims to switch half of its subscribers to the 5G network within three years. Subscribers would have unlimited data transmission for monthly fees starting at NT$1,399 — the same flat rate as when the company launched its 4G service in 2014 — and they can subscribe to the highest-rate plan for NT$2,699 per month for faster data transmission speeds and larger bandwidth, the company said. Data transmission speeds would be within the range
ROW: A probe would determine if the rights of shareholders who were not allowed to vote yesterday had been violated, while the stock exchange also wants answers The election of board directors yesterday at Tatung Co (大同) sparked controversy after the company blocked some institutional and individual shareholders from participating in the general shareholders’ meeting, prompting the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to announce that the vote would be investigated. Lin Kuo Wen-yen (林郭文艷) was re-elected as chairwoman of the household-appliance maker’s nine-member board, but prior to the vote she announced that several shareholders would not have voting rights. They were being denied a vote because they had contravened the Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act (企業併購法), and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and