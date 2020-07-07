FOREIGN EXCHANGE
Reserves grow US$4.18bn
The nation’s foreign exchange reserves last month were US$488.69 billion, increasing US$4.18 billion from the previous month, the central bank said yesterday. The increase was due to returns from the bank’s management of foreign-exchange reserves, and the appreciation of foreign-exchange reserves denominated in euro and other reserve currencies that appreciated against the US dollar, it said. The bank said it last month intervened to keep order in the nation’s foreign-exchange market after large capital inflows caused excessive volatility. The central bank rediscount rate of 1.125 percent, compared with negative interest rates in major economies, and high dividend payouts by local firms have attracted foreign capital since last month, it said.
MACHINERY
Hiwin monthly revenue rises
Revenue at linear-motion component supplier Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) last month rose 8.06 percent monthly to NT$2.01 billion (US$68 million), but was down 3.49 percent annually, the company said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The figure is the highest in 11 months, bringing the company’s second-quarter revenue to NT$5.62 billion, up 55.49 percent from the first quarter and the highest in four quarters. Cumulative revenue for the first six months fell 17.07 percent annually to NT$9.23 billion, the company said. The machine tool sector this year faces a downcycle, and Hiwin is not positive about this quarter.
AUTO PARTS
BizLink sales slip 9 percent
Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯控股) yesterday reported that consolidated sales last month decreased 9.06 percent year-on-year to US$59.19 million. Sales still rose 2.93 percent from the previous month, which BizLink attributed to non-Chinese supply chains that continued to resume operations, with momentum in the motor vehicle segment outpacing the electrical appliance segment, a company statement said. In the first six months, cumulative sales reached US$340.56 million, down 8.23 percent from a year earlier. BizLink said that motor vehicle and electrical appliance segments are expected to return to optimal levels from this quarter.
PERIPHERALS
Chicony reports best June
Chicony Power Technology Co (群光電能), which makes computer peripherals, yesterday posted its highest-ever revenue for the month of June, thanks to demand for power supplies used in type-C notebook computers and high-wattage laptops. Consolidated revenue last month rose 4.2 percent month-on-month and 3.2 percent year-on-year to NT$3.07 billion, the company said. Second-quarter revenue rose 37.7 percent quarter-on-quarter and 11.2 percent year-on-year to NT$9.24 billion, it said. Cumulative revenue in the first half of the year reached NT$15.95 billion, up 2.6 percent from a year earlier, it added.
ELECTRONICS
HTC revenue soars 63%
Smartphone developer HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$649.25 million for last month, up 63.55 percent from May and marking the highest monthly revenue this year. The figure was down 55.57 percent from a year earlier. In the second quarter, revenue rose 1.1 percent from the previous quarter to NT$1.34 billion, but was down 52.2 percent from the same period last year. Cumulative revenue from January to last month was NT$2.67 billion, a 53.52 decline percent from a year earlier, a company regulatory filing showed.
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
NOT A PANACEA: Offering 5G services would not solve the problem of declining telecom incomes, chairman Sheih Chi-mau said, expecting a flat 5G telecom revenue Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday became the nation’s first telecom to debut its 5G services, offering tiered tariffs that include a threshold of NT$599 and flat rates, as it aims to switch half of its subscribers to the 5G network within three years. Subscribers would have unlimited data transmission for monthly fees starting at NT$1,399 — the same flat rate as when the company launched its 4G service in 2014 — and they can subscribe to the highest-rate plan for NT$2,699 per month for faster data transmission speeds and larger bandwidth, the company said. Data transmission speeds would be within the range
ROW: A probe would determine if the rights of shareholders who were not allowed to vote yesterday had been violated, while the stock exchange also wants answers The election of board directors yesterday at Tatung Co (大同) sparked controversy after the company blocked some institutional and individual shareholders from participating in the general shareholders’ meeting, prompting the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to announce that the vote would be investigated. Lin Kuo Wen-yen (林郭文艷) was re-elected as chairwoman of the household-appliance maker’s nine-member board, but prior to the vote she announced that several shareholders would not have voting rights. They were being denied a vote because they had contravened the Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act (企業併購法), and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and