World Business Quick Take

Staff writer





FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Reserves grow US$4.18bn

The nation’s foreign exchange reserves last month were US$488.69 billion, increasing US$4.18 billion from the previous month, the central bank said yesterday. The increase was due to returns from the bank’s management of foreign-exchange reserves, and the appreciation of foreign-exchange reserves denominated in euro and other reserve currencies that appreciated against the US dollar, it said. The bank said it last month intervened to keep order in the nation’s foreign-exchange market after large capital inflows caused excessive volatility. The central bank rediscount rate of 1.125 percent, compared with negative interest rates in major economies, and high dividend payouts by local firms have attracted foreign capital since last month, it said.

MACHINERY

Hiwin monthly revenue rises

Revenue at linear-motion component supplier Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) last month rose 8.06 percent monthly to NT$2.01 billion (US$68 million), but was down 3.49 percent annually, the company said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The figure is the highest in 11 months, bringing the company’s second-quarter revenue to NT$5.62 billion, up 55.49 percent from the first quarter and the highest in four quarters. Cumulative revenue for the first six months fell 17.07 percent annually to NT$9.23 billion, the company said. The machine tool sector this year faces a downcycle, and Hiwin is not positive about this quarter.

AUTO PARTS

BizLink sales slip 9 percent

Wire harness maker BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯控股) yesterday reported that consolidated sales last month decreased 9.06 percent year-on-year to US$59.19 million. Sales still rose 2.93 percent from the previous month, which BizLink attributed to non-Chinese supply chains that continued to resume operations, with momentum in the motor vehicle segment outpacing the electrical appliance segment, a company statement said. In the first six months, cumulative sales reached US$340.56 million, down 8.23 percent from a year earlier. BizLink said that motor vehicle and electrical appliance segments are expected to return to optimal levels from this quarter.

PERIPHERALS

Chicony reports best June

Chicony Power Technology Co (群光電能), which makes computer peripherals, yesterday posted its highest-ever revenue for the month of June, thanks to demand for power supplies used in type-C notebook computers and high-wattage laptops. Consolidated revenue last month rose 4.2 percent month-on-month and 3.2 percent year-on-year to NT$3.07 billion, the company said. Second-quarter revenue rose 37.7 percent quarter-on-quarter and 11.2 percent year-on-year to NT$9.24 billion, it said. Cumulative revenue in the first half of the year reached NT$15.95 billion, up 2.6 percent from a year earlier, it added.

ELECTRONICS

HTC revenue soars 63%

Smartphone developer HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$649.25 million for last month, up 63.55 percent from May and marking the highest monthly revenue this year. The figure was down 55.57 percent from a year earlier. In the second quarter, revenue rose 1.1 percent from the previous quarter to NT$1.34 billion, but was down 52.2 percent from the same period last year. Cumulative revenue from January to last month was NT$2.67 billion, a 53.52 decline percent from a year earlier, a company regulatory filing showed.