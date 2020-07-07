Housing transactions in the six special municipalities last month totaled 19,774 units, a 14.9 percent jump from a month earlier, a sign that the market is emerging from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic and might pick up further, analysts said last week.
The latest data reflect deals mainly conducted in late April and May, when there were no domestic COVID-19 infections, giving people more comfort and confidence to search for properties, Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) spokesman Jay Hsieh (謝志傑) said.
New Taipei City reported the steepest gain of 23.1 percent to 5,144 deals, followed by Taichung, with a 20.8 percent increase to 3,649, and Taoyuan, with a 20.5 percent advance to 3,836 units, according to data released last week by local governments.
Tainan recorded a 14.5 percent improvement to 1,919 units and Taipei staged a 7.9 percent rise to 2,286 deals, while Kaohsiung continued to buck the trend with a 3.1 percent decline to 2,940 deals amid lingering political uncertainty.
Last month’s transactions in the six special municipalities rose 3.4 percent from a year earlier and the numbers for the first half of the year declined 2.1 percent year-on-year, the data showed.
The figures show the local property market remained resilient amid the pandemic and would most likely resume its recovery in the second half of the year, thanks to Taiwan’s success in containing the virus, Hsieh said.
Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) said that more working days and low interest rates would lend further support to transactions this month.
In the absence of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, the market might continue to improve on the back of real demand, Sinyi research manager Tseng Ching-der (曾進德) said.
Evertrust said that it is less optimistic, as unemployment remains on the rise while economic uncertainty abroad builds.
“Prospective buyers and sellers had better adopt a cautious approach until a vaccine becomes available,” Hsieh said.
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
NOT A PANACEA: Offering 5G services would not solve the problem of declining telecom incomes, chairman Sheih Chi-mau said, expecting a flat 5G telecom revenue Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday became the nation’s first telecom to debut its 5G services, offering tiered tariffs that include a threshold of NT$599 and flat rates, as it aims to switch half of its subscribers to the 5G network within three years. Subscribers would have unlimited data transmission for monthly fees starting at NT$1,399 — the same flat rate as when the company launched its 4G service in 2014 — and they can subscribe to the highest-rate plan for NT$2,699 per month for faster data transmission speeds and larger bandwidth, the company said. Data transmission speeds would be within the range
ROW: A probe would determine if the rights of shareholders who were not allowed to vote yesterday had been violated, while the stock exchange also wants answers The election of board directors yesterday at Tatung Co (大同) sparked controversy after the company blocked some institutional and individual shareholders from participating in the general shareholders’ meeting, prompting the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to announce that the vote would be investigated. Lin Kuo Wen-yen (林郭文艷) was re-elected as chairwoman of the household-appliance maker’s nine-member board, but prior to the vote she announced that several shareholders would not have voting rights. They were being denied a vote because they had contravened the Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act (企業併購法), and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and