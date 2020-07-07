Housing market picking up: analysts

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Housing transactions in the six special municipalities last month totaled 19,774 units, a 14.9 percent jump from a month earlier, a sign that the market is emerging from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic and might pick up further, analysts said last week.

The latest data reflect deals mainly conducted in late April and May, when there were no domestic COVID-19 infections, giving people more comfort and confidence to search for properties, Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) spokesman Jay Hsieh (謝志傑) said.

New Taipei City reported the steepest gain of 23.1 percent to 5,144 deals, followed by Taichung, with a 20.8 percent increase to 3,649, and Taoyuan, with a 20.5 percent advance to 3,836 units, according to data released last week by local governments.

Tainan recorded a 14.5 percent improvement to 1,919 units and Taipei staged a 7.9 percent rise to 2,286 deals, while Kaohsiung continued to buck the trend with a 3.1 percent decline to 2,940 deals amid lingering political uncertainty.

Last month’s transactions in the six special municipalities rose 3.4 percent from a year earlier and the numbers for the first half of the year declined 2.1 percent year-on-year, the data showed.

The figures show the local property market remained resilient amid the pandemic and would most likely resume its recovery in the second half of the year, thanks to Taiwan’s success in containing the virus, Hsieh said.

Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) said that more working days and low interest rates would lend further support to transactions this month.

In the absence of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, the market might continue to improve on the back of real demand, Sinyi research manager Tseng Ching-der (曾進德) said.

Evertrust said that it is less optimistic, as unemployment remains on the rise while economic uncertainty abroad builds.

“Prospective buyers and sellers had better adopt a cautious approach until a vaccine becomes available,” Hsieh said.