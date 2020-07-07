Adata’s Q2 revenue jumps 32% to seven-quarter high

‘STAY VIGILANT’: Yageo’s second-quarter revenue also increased, rising 34.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, and it last month rose 48 percent to NT$4.54 billion

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Memory module supplier Adata Technology Co (威剛) yesterday said revenue last quarter soared 32 percent annually to NT$7.33 billion (US$248.05 million), hitting the highest level in seven quarters, due to strong demand for personal computers and solid-state drives (SSD).

That was a 2.04 percent quarterly increase from NT$7.18 billion in the first quarter, the company said in a statement.

DRAM modules accounted for 52.31 percent of its revenue last quarter, while SSDs contributed 33.08 percent and USB flash drives made up about 14 percent.

Last month alone, Adata’s revenue surged 40.96 percent to NT$2.73 billion, compared with NT$1.94 billion in June last year, the highest monthly revenue in about 22 months, the company said. On a monthly basis, revenue rose 6.28 percent from NT$2.57 billion in May.

“Although the global economy has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for memory chips increased in the second quarter, as work-from-home and remote learning have become a new norm for people’s life,” Adata said. “That has bucked the downtrend.”

Shipments of DRAM modules and SSDs expanded month-on-month last quarter, said the company, which is based in New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District (中和).

Revenue from SSDs, its second-biggest revenue source, last month jumped about 70 percent year-on-year to a new high of NT$966 million and accounted for 35.4 percent of its revenue.

DRAM modules continue to be the company’s biggest revenue source, contributing NT$1.39 billion, or 50.72 percent, to the company last month, Adata said.

Adata in April said that the second quarter would be a capricious period. The company expected demand for memory chips to stabilize as the US and European economies reopened.

The company said demand for gaming computers, 5G-related devices and industrial products could grow in the second half due to seasonal factors.

Separately, Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of ceramic capacitors, yesterday said revenue last month rose 48 percent to NT$4.54 billion, from NT$3.07 billion in June last year, which represented a monthly increase of 1.2 percent from NT$4.49 billion.

Yageo said the growth was supported by improving production capacity utilization in China and robust customer demand.

During the quarter ended on Tuesday last week, Yageo’s revenue jumped 34.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, or 40.6 percent year-on-year, to NT$13.47 billion, it said.

Yageo said it expects capacity utilization in China to improve further, which would help solve issues with low inventory of finished goods and increase supply to fulfill demand.

“Yageo continues to stay vigilant during this challenging period and will respond cautiously” to any changes, it said in a statement.

The company said it is “optimistic about its sales performance and operation outlook.”