Memory module supplier Adata Technology Co (威剛) yesterday said revenue last quarter soared 32 percent annually to NT$7.33 billion (US$248.05 million), hitting the highest level in seven quarters, due to strong demand for personal computers and solid-state drives (SSD).
That was a 2.04 percent quarterly increase from NT$7.18 billion in the first quarter, the company said in a statement.
DRAM modules accounted for 52.31 percent of its revenue last quarter, while SSDs contributed 33.08 percent and USB flash drives made up about 14 percent.
Last month alone, Adata’s revenue surged 40.96 percent to NT$2.73 billion, compared with NT$1.94 billion in June last year, the highest monthly revenue in about 22 months, the company said. On a monthly basis, revenue rose 6.28 percent from NT$2.57 billion in May.
“Although the global economy has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for memory chips increased in the second quarter, as work-from-home and remote learning have become a new norm for people’s life,” Adata said. “That has bucked the downtrend.”
Shipments of DRAM modules and SSDs expanded month-on-month last quarter, said the company, which is based in New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District (中和).
Revenue from SSDs, its second-biggest revenue source, last month jumped about 70 percent year-on-year to a new high of NT$966 million and accounted for 35.4 percent of its revenue.
DRAM modules continue to be the company’s biggest revenue source, contributing NT$1.39 billion, or 50.72 percent, to the company last month, Adata said.
Adata in April said that the second quarter would be a capricious period. The company expected demand for memory chips to stabilize as the US and European economies reopened.
The company said demand for gaming computers, 5G-related devices and industrial products could grow in the second half due to seasonal factors.
Separately, Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of ceramic capacitors, yesterday said revenue last month rose 48 percent to NT$4.54 billion, from NT$3.07 billion in June last year, which represented a monthly increase of 1.2 percent from NT$4.49 billion.
Yageo said the growth was supported by improving production capacity utilization in China and robust customer demand.
During the quarter ended on Tuesday last week, Yageo’s revenue jumped 34.4 percent quarter-on-quarter, or 40.6 percent year-on-year, to NT$13.47 billion, it said.
Yageo said it expects capacity utilization in China to improve further, which would help solve issues with low inventory of finished goods and increase supply to fulfill demand.
“Yageo continues to stay vigilant during this challenging period and will respond cautiously” to any changes, it said in a statement.
The company said it is “optimistic about its sales performance and operation outlook.”
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
NOT A PANACEA: Offering 5G services would not solve the problem of declining telecom incomes, chairman Sheih Chi-mau said, expecting a flat 5G telecom revenue Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday became the nation’s first telecom to debut its 5G services, offering tiered tariffs that include a threshold of NT$599 and flat rates, as it aims to switch half of its subscribers to the 5G network within three years. Subscribers would have unlimited data transmission for monthly fees starting at NT$1,399 — the same flat rate as when the company launched its 4G service in 2014 — and they can subscribe to the highest-rate plan for NT$2,699 per month for faster data transmission speeds and larger bandwidth, the company said. Data transmission speeds would be within the range
ROW: A probe would determine if the rights of shareholders who were not allowed to vote yesterday had been violated, while the stock exchange also wants answers The election of board directors yesterday at Tatung Co (大同) sparked controversy after the company blocked some institutional and individual shareholders from participating in the general shareholders’ meeting, prompting the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to announce that the vote would be investigated. Lin Kuo Wen-yen (林郭文艷) was re-elected as chairwoman of the household-appliance maker’s nine-member board, but prior to the vote she announced that several shareholders would not have voting rights. They were being denied a vote because they had contravened the Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act (企業併購法), and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and