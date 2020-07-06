Novatek tops non-management median wages list

Staff writer, with CNA





Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠科技), a display driver IC designer, ranked No. 1 with the highest median wage for non-management employees last year at NT$2.398 million (US$80,988), data compiled by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) showed on Tuesday.

The stock exchange said that the non-management median wage data exclude earnings by managers and hourly paid workers, and reflect compensation for ordinary workers, rather than the average wage for all employees on a company’s payroll.

Metal casing maker Foxconn Technology Co (鴻準精密) was second with a median wage of NT$2.388 million and smartphone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was third with NT$2.339 million, TWSE data showed.

Rounding out the top 10 were set-top box IC designer ALi Corp (揚智科技), networking IC designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體), property developer Huaku Development Co (華固建設), system-on-a-chip designer Global Unichip Corp (創意電子), vehicle dealer Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), controller IC designer ITE Tech Inc (聯陽半導體) and display driver IC designer Sitronix Technology Corp (矽創電子).

Other than Huaku and Hotai, the firms in the top 10 were from the domestic semiconductor industry, with most of them in the IC design segment, TWSE said.

IC designers tend to give employees high compensation to retain talent to bolster research and development, analysts said.

Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) ranked 11th, with median non-management wages of NT$1.596 million, while contract electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) was No. 16 with NT$1.538 million, the data showed.

For average wage for all employees of TWSE-listed companies, Foxconn Technology was at the top, paying NT$3.05 million last year, ahead of Novatek’s NT$2.71 million and MediaTek’s NT$2.64 million, the stock exchange reported last month.