Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠科技), a display driver IC designer, ranked No. 1 with the highest median wage for non-management employees last year at NT$2.398 million (US$80,988), data compiled by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) showed on Tuesday.
The stock exchange said that the non-management median wage data exclude earnings by managers and hourly paid workers, and reflect compensation for ordinary workers, rather than the average wage for all employees on a company’s payroll.
Metal casing maker Foxconn Technology Co (鴻準精密) was second with a median wage of NT$2.388 million and smartphone chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was third with NT$2.339 million, TWSE data showed.
Rounding out the top 10 were set-top box IC designer ALi Corp (揚智科技), networking IC designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體), property developer Huaku Development Co (華固建設), system-on-a-chip designer Global Unichip Corp (創意電子), vehicle dealer Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), controller IC designer ITE Tech Inc (聯陽半導體) and display driver IC designer Sitronix Technology Corp (矽創電子).
Other than Huaku and Hotai, the firms in the top 10 were from the domestic semiconductor industry, with most of them in the IC design segment, TWSE said.
IC designers tend to give employees high compensation to retain talent to bolster research and development, analysts said.
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) ranked 11th, with median non-management wages of NT$1.596 million, while contract electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) was No. 16 with NT$1.538 million, the data showed.
For average wage for all employees of TWSE-listed companies, Foxconn Technology was at the top, paying NT$3.05 million last year, ahead of Novatek’s NT$2.71 million and MediaTek’s NT$2.64 million, the stock exchange reported last month.
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
NOT A PANACEA: Offering 5G services would not solve the problem of declining telecom incomes, chairman Sheih Chi-mau said, expecting a flat 5G telecom revenue Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday became the nation’s first telecom to debut its 5G services, offering tiered tariffs that include a threshold of NT$599 and flat rates, as it aims to switch half of its subscribers to the 5G network within three years. Subscribers would have unlimited data transmission for monthly fees starting at NT$1,399 — the same flat rate as when the company launched its 4G service in 2014 — and they can subscribe to the highest-rate plan for NT$2,699 per month for faster data transmission speeds and larger bandwidth, the company said. Data transmission speeds would be within the range
ROW: A probe would determine if the rights of shareholders who were not allowed to vote yesterday had been violated, while the stock exchange also wants answers The election of board directors yesterday at Tatung Co (大同) sparked controversy after the company blocked some institutional and individual shareholders from participating in the general shareholders’ meeting, prompting the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to announce that the vote would be investigated. Lin Kuo Wen-yen (林郭文艷) was re-elected as chairwoman of the household-appliance maker’s nine-member board, but prior to the vote she announced that several shareholders would not have voting rights. They were being denied a vote because they had contravened the Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act (企業併購法), and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and