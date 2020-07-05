A Bollywood actor’s face tattooed on his arm, Sandeep Bacche’s devotion shocks few in India where stars enjoy semi-divine status, but even there the hallowed silver screen might be losing its shine to streaming services and pandemic fears.
“Whenever things get better and theaters begin operations, I will watch three movies a day for sure just as a way to celebrate,” said the Mumbai rickshaw driver, who is recovering from the virus himself.
However, others might not join the party.
Photo: AFP
With cinemas shut for months due to a COVID-19 lockdown, and little prospect they will reopen soon, frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar to release films online.
Gulabo Sitabo, starring Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on Amazon Prime last month. Other Hindi movies have followed a similar route, as have the huge Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam-language film industries.
This has sparked fury from cinema operators.
INOX Leisure Ltd, India’s second-largest multiplex operator, warned producers of possible “retributive measures.”
“Movie stars are not made on the small screen but on the silver screen,” INOX executive directorSiddharth Jain said.
However, noting the financial might of the competition, he said: “No business model in the world can compete with free money and Netflix is nothing but free money.”
Shoojit Sircar, who directed Gulabo Sitabo, said that “a digital release was a tough decision,” but financial constraints pushed him to do it.
“A lot of technicians are dependent on me,” Sircar said. “Cinema magic cannot be replaced by TV, iPad or laptop experience, but I needed to move on.”
India has the world’s most prolific film industry, churning out nearly 1,800 releases in 2018. Stars are worshiped like gods, with fans building temples and making pilgrimages to their homes.
Going to the cinema also remains a hugely popular and affordable pursuit, with 75 rupees (US$1) buying three hours of entertainment in an air-conditioned movie theater.
Yet with more than half of India’s population under the age of 30, and many of them consuming entertainment on mobile phones, the likes of Netflix were starting to make inroads even before COVID-19 hit.
Hotstar, the market leader now owned by Disney, boasted 300 million active monthly users in 2018 — offering some content for free and other shows only to subscribers. The shutdown has only accelerated the shift.
For years Mumbai-based teacher Nigel D’Souza, 27, was one of the holdouts, preferring to watch films in cinemas.
However, when India went into lockdown in late March, he bit the bullet and subscribed to both Amazon Prime — aggressively priced in India at just 129 rupees per month — and Netflix.
He is now hooked.
“It was very cheap ... as we don’t spend money on expensive popcorn or travel,” he said. Furthermore, he found he “could binge-watch any number of movies ... without worrying about the virus.”
Vijay Subramaniam, Amazon Prime’s director of content for India, said that the company was not looking to put cinemas out of business.
“Theatres play an important role in film distribution and we aren’t looking to change that,” he said.
However, he added: “As technology continues to change that landscape, customers’ preferences of what to watch and where will continue to evolve.”
Meanwhile, cinemas are getting ready for the end of lockdown, which would come with strict rules that would further eat away at their profit margins.
Some seats would have to be left empty and cinema halls would have to be thoroughly disinfected after every show.
However, it is not all doom and gloom.
“The cinema experience is ingrained in our blood ... [it] will never go out of fashion,” said Girish Johar, a Mumbai-based film trade analyst.
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
NOT A PANACEA: Offering 5G services would not solve the problem of declining telecom incomes, chairman Sheih Chi-mau said, expecting a flat 5G telecom revenue Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday became the nation’s first telecom to debut its 5G services, offering tiered tariffs that include a threshold of NT$599 and flat rates, as it aims to switch half of its subscribers to the 5G network within three years. Subscribers would have unlimited data transmission for monthly fees starting at NT$1,399 — the same flat rate as when the company launched its 4G service in 2014 — and they can subscribe to the highest-rate plan for NT$2,699 per month for faster data transmission speeds and larger bandwidth, the company said. Data transmission speeds would be within the range
STAYING AHEAD: TSMC expects its sales this year to grow 14 to 19 percent and could spend up to US$3.52 billion on research and development, leaving its rivals far behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) reported that the US last year approved 99 percent of its patent applications, which placed the tech giant among the top patent holders in the US. In its Corporate Social Responsibility Report, TSMC said it last year secured about 3,600 patents worldwide, including more than 2,300 in the US. As of the end of last year, TSMC owned more than 39,000 patents, the report said. The company last year filed almost 6,500 patent applications worldwide and ranked among the top 10 patent applicants in the US. In Taiwan, it was the largest patent applicant for the fourth