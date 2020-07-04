Embattled coffee chain Luckin Coffee Inc (瑞幸咖啡) has decided against ousting its founder and chairman, despite an internal investigation concluding that last year’s revenue included millions of dollars in fake sales.
The massive financial scandal has already cost the company two top executives, caused shares to plummet more than 70 percent and put its billionaire founder Charles Zhengyao Lu (陸正耀) in the line of fire — and would see it delisted from the NASDAQ in New York.
However, the directors decided Lu would nevertheless remain as chairman of the board, the company said in a notice, a day after an internal probe found its net revenue last year was inflated by about 2.12 billion yuan (US$300 million).
Photo: Reuters
A proposal to oust Lu failed to get the necessary two-thirds majority vote on Thursday, Luckin said in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company’s shares went into freefall after it revealed in April that a top officer might have faked billions of yuan of sales.
The chain has since fired chief executive Jenny Zhiya Qian (錢治亞) and chief operating officer Liu Jian (劉劍).
On Wednesday, Luckin said in a separate filing that a special committee investigation had found the fabrication of sales traced back as early as April last year.
Apart from the inflated revenue, Luckin’s costs and expenses last year were also found to be inflated by 1.34 billion yuan.
The committee’s recommendations — which led to Qian and Liu’s removals — brought about a proposal to oust Lu as well.
While it eventually failed to garner enough support to remove Lu, the board earlier announced its decision to fire another 12 employees involved in the fake transactions.
Luckin suspended trading on Monday and is to delisted from the NASDAQ by the end of next week, having been asked to do so by the exchange.
Lu must still face a vote of confidence by shareholders tomorrow at an extraordinary general meeting, which also proposes axing several more directors.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
NOT A PANACEA: Offering 5G services would not solve the problem of declining telecom incomes, chairman Sheih Chi-mau said, expecting a flat 5G telecom revenue Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday became the nation’s first telecom to debut its 5G services, offering tiered tariffs that include a threshold of NT$599 and flat rates, as it aims to switch half of its subscribers to the 5G network within three years. Subscribers would have unlimited data transmission for monthly fees starting at NT$1,399 — the same flat rate as when the company launched its 4G service in 2014 — and they can subscribe to the highest-rate plan for NT$2,699 per month for faster data transmission speeds and larger bandwidth, the company said. Data transmission speeds would be within the range