The Portuguese government on Thursday announced it is increasing its stake in TAP Air Portugal from 50 percent to 72.5 percent after prolonged negotiations with the airline’s minority private shareholders on how to save the money-losing company.
“The state will now play a key role in TAP,” Portuguese Minister of Finance Joao Leao said at a news conference.
The European Commission recently granted the Portuguese government permission to inject 1.2 billion euros (US$1.35 billion) into TAP, on the condition it scaled back the airline’s operations and cut its costs.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The government, in return for injecting cash into the company, wanted more control over its finances, but the private investors resisted changes to TAP’s financial structure, Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos said.
TAP is one of Europe’s smaller national airlines and is part of the Star Alliance, a global airline partnership. It has about 10,000 employees and about 100 aircraft. It flies to more than 80 destinations in about 30 countries, focusing mainly on North and South America and Africa.
It reported a loss of 395 million euros (US$443.9 million) in the first quarter, before Portugal felt the full brunt of the new COVID-19 pandemic. The company also posted losses in the previous two years.
Portuguese Transport Minister Pedro Nuno Santos told parliament earlier this week that the flag carrier “is too important for our country to let it fail,” largely because it brings about half of the tourists who arrive by air.
“It would be a disaster if we lost TAP,” he said.
TAP was privatized in 2015 by a center-right social democratic government eager to find revenue in the aftermath of a national financial crisis.
The buyers included US-Brazilian airline investor David Neeleman, chairman of Brazilian airline Azul.
However, a year later, a center-left socialist government took office and negotiated a 50 percent public stake in TAP. The consortium of private investors kept 45 percent and the airline’s staff were sold 5 percent of the company.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
NOT A PANACEA: Offering 5G services would not solve the problem of declining telecom incomes, chairman Sheih Chi-mau said, expecting a flat 5G telecom revenue Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday became the nation’s first telecom to debut its 5G services, offering tiered tariffs that include a threshold of NT$599 and flat rates, as it aims to switch half of its subscribers to the 5G network within three years. Subscribers would have unlimited data transmission for monthly fees starting at NT$1,399 — the same flat rate as when the company launched its 4G service in 2014 — and they can subscribe to the highest-rate plan for NT$2,699 per month for faster data transmission speeds and larger bandwidth, the company said. Data transmission speeds would be within the range