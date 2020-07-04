DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday reported that revenue contracted for a second straight month as the US-China trade dispute created greater uncertainty for manufacturers.
The company’s consolidated revenue shrank 4.15 percent to NT$5.32 billion (US$179.7 million) last month, compared with NT$5.55 billion in May. However, on an annual basis, revenue surged 30.21 percent from NT$4.09 billion.
Revenue in the second quarter climbed 14.36 percent sequentially to NT$16.49 billion from NT$14.42 billion, as increasing demand for computers, servers and networking equipment boosted chip prices and shipments.
On an annual basis, quarterly revenue grew 33 percent from NT$12.33 billion in the same period last year, company data showed.
“Nanya Technology’s operation was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter,” the company said in a statement.
“However, severe infections in the US, Brazil and India, as well as a deepening trade dispute between the US and China increased uncertainty about the global economy,” the company said, adding that it would closely monitor international developments.
The company is scheduled to hold a quarterly investors’ conference on Friday next week to provide more details about its business outlook.
Last month, the company said an uptrend in DRAM prices in the second quarter might carry into the third quarter as work-from-home and online learning are expected to continue to stimulate demand for memory chips.
Nanya Technology shares yesterday fell 1.16 percent to NT$59.80 in Taipei trading. They have dropped 26.74 percent so far this year.
